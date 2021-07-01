EDDYVILLE — After a convincing sweep over a South Central opponent in the Davis County Mustangs on Thursday, EBF senior Jared McCrea didn't mince words.
"When our pitching is on and we hit like we did tonight, we can't be beat," McCrea said. "We're ready to face anyone, anything."
Those strong words from the senior had plenty of leg to stand on with the Rockets taking two over the Mustangs in 6-1 and 9-0 fashion in Eddyville with the SCC Conference title still within reach.
EBF (8-4 in SCC) came in ahead of Davis County (7-6 in SCC) in the conference standings, but Davis County had beaten them in their previous matchup 2-1 on June 11 in Bloomfield.
Thane Alexander and McCrea had other plans this time around.
"I think our confidence is at 100 right now, especially after [Thursday]," Alexander said.
McCrea would begin the revenge-filled evening for EBF with a lights-out performance on the mound in game one, with the senior left-hander tossing seven innings with 12 strikeouts and one run allowed. McCrea would strike-out five straight batters between the third and fourth innings, all while allowing four hits on the night.
And McCrea knew he was dealing and Davis County couldn't do much about it.
"I could tell they couldn't hit any of my off-speed so I kept on spinning it and then kept on rolling over or missing it," McCrea said.
EBF coach Thomas Hallgren said come postseason time, trusting in an arm like McCrea's can't be taken for granted, even if his dominance comes with some occasions of worry from the dugout.
"He[McCrea] makes you feel confident," Hallgren said. "I thought he did a really good job of changing speeds. It was going to be pretty evident Davis County wasn't going to get beat on a fastball."
"Sometimes I think he gets a little too crafty but we'll take it."
The game one pitching dominance trickled down to the offense, with the Rockets lifting off for nine hits, including a two-run blast from McCrea in the bottom of the fifth to make it a 6-1 game.
"We have some high expectations, we have some aspirations and we have to have a mindset of being aggressive and attacking and not waiting for the game to happen," Hallgren said.
That foot-on-the-gas mindset stayed with EBF into game two of the night, with the bats causing the Mustangs even more fits than the opener. Davis County's game two starter Caedyn Glosser was knocked out of the game after just 1.1 innings of work after allowing six hits, six runs in the opening pair of innings for the EBF offense.
McCrea and Reilly Flaig each drove in two runs in game two and went a combined 4-5 at the plate in the nightcap. The biggest, and furthest run of the game came courtesy of Alexander hitting a solo home-run to deep left field in the third inning.
The Rockets would score every inning in route to their five-inning 10-0 victory, with the offense producing 12 hits, three walks and five stolen bases.
Davis County head coach Todd White said the Mustangs have obvious areas to clean-up as the regular season winds down and the SCC standings settle into place. For starters, the Mustangs' defense made six errors over the course of the double-header. And at the plate, Davis County left eight runners on base.
In game two, Davis County ended with a runner on third base but failed to drive in the run.
"I thought we had some good at-bats even though we struck-out, but we saw and swung at some decent pitches," White said. "We got some things to clean up obviously like everybody."
The sweep puts EBF at 10-4 in the SCC standings, while Davis County drops to a tie in fourth place with Knoxville at 7-8 in the conference.
EBF (19-5) will look to keep pace with Centerville, who wraps up conference play at home Friday night against Albia. Should the Big Reds beat the Blue Demons, Centerville will clinch at least a share of the conference title and would force EBF to win its remaining conference games to match the Big Reds with a 14-4 conference mark.
EBF must win at Clarke on Friday to keep alive either a chance to share the SCC title or win the outright title for the second straight year should Albia knock off Centerville. Davis County (10-15) will return to the West Sports Complex on Friday for a non-conference matchup with the Keokuk Chiefs at 5:30 p.m.