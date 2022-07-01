EDDYVILLE — Skyler Young stood toe to toe with some of the biggest and best high school wrestlers in the state this past year, making his way to the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament competing at heavyweight for Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
Rocket head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren was fully aware of that fact. He reminded Young of that fact, with a passion, after striking out for the second time in the first game of a South Central Conference doubleheader with Davis County on Thursday.
"You push whatever button you have to push," Hallgren said. "Sometimes, you might have to try four or five buttons. Skyler wants to do well so badly, but he's been in a bit of slump. It was just a matter of getting him to realize that he's going to come up with an at-bat that's going to matter."
Nine innings later, Young came up with an at-bat with a third straight South Central Conference title on the line for the Rockets. Tied at 5-5 in the sixth inning of the second game against the Mustangs, Young greeted Dawson Townsend with an RBI single to right that put EBF on top for good driving in the go-ahead run in EBF's 7-5 win that completed a doubleheader sweep of the Mustangs, securing at least a share of the SCC championship for the Rockets.
"It meant a lot. I've been struggling a lot not putting in good at-bats for the team," Young said. "It felt good to actually stroke it and do something good for the team. There was a lot less pressure with two runners on and nobody out. I knew if I could just put the ball in play, we had a good chance at scoring at least one run."
Besides mentally focusing on the moment, Young still had Hallgren's words ringing in his ears as he stepped up to the plate for an at-bat that helped EBF close out their season-long journey to win a third straight conference title.
"I was a little scared to be honest," Young said with a smile talking about Hallgren's impassioned speech in game one. "I haven't been yelled at like that by him for awhile, but it felt good to get that off my back."
Young's RBI single helped complete a late comeback by the Rockets, who trailed 5-1 in the fifth inning. EBF scored four runs without giving up an out in the sixth, surging past Davis County to complete the sweep. Carsen Wade tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout in the opening game as the Rockets scored two runs on two hits with two Mustang errors in consecutive innings to earn a 4-0 victory, officially bringing Davis County's own conference championship hopes to an end.
"EBF was the better team on this night. That doesn't mean they'll be the better team every night, but they were on this night," Davis County head baseball coach Todd White said. "They just seemed to have a little bit more energy than my troops did. They executed when they needed to and we didn't."
The Rockets seemed to build off that success on the field, and the emotion of Senior Night festivities between the games, as Blair Francis singled and scored in the first inning of game two putting EBF on top 1-0.
Davis County, however, fought back taking advantage of a fielding error that allowed Easton White to reach second base. Presley Cantrell, who made two costly errors at third base in game one, made EBF pay for their first defensive miscue by driving in White with an RBI single to tie the score at 1-1.
"It was nice to see the guys jump right back out and get some runs on the board," Todd White said.
Caedyn Glosser and Townsend, now the only Davis County hitters to launch home runs over the fence at the second-year Mustang Sports Complex after Wednesday's 11-3 win over Van Buren County, both had hits in consecutive innings on Thursday in the second game for the Mustangs at Ron Welsch Field. Glosser scored runs in both the third and fourth innings as Davis County built a 5-1 lead over EBF, poised to spoil the hopes of celebrating a conference title at home for the Rockets.
"Unfortunately, our bats kind of went silent again after that," Todd White said. "We didn't plate any more runs. EBF is too good of a team to let them hang around and let them back in the game."
Wyatt Sandeen, who had come on to pitch in game two, delivered a two-out RBI triple that brought home Conner Arnold to bring in a run for the Rockets in the fifth. That run was set up by Young's first hit after bringing an 0-4 night to the plate.
"Sometimes, I'm a little too soft," Young said. "It felt good to come through after Coach Hallgren got on me."
EBF (18-12, 15-1 SCC) kept the comeback going in the sixth, taking advantage of Davis County's seventh error in the doubleheader to spark the conference-clinching rally. Francis recorded his second hit of the game, bringing starting pitcher Tanner Ray up representing the tying run.
Ray drew a walk off Nolan Cremer, ending the night for the Mustangs' starting pitching in game two. Ethan Davis and Braxton Malloy made short work of Easton White's relief appearance, recording consecutive solidly-struck singles to tie the score before Young's first-pitch RBI hit to right that Brough in Hayden McCrea with the tie breaking run.
Kyler Ricard added a sacrifice fly to deep center, bringing Malloy home to give EBF a two-run lead heading into the seventh. Davis got the ball in relief, pitching out of danger after Cremer doubled following an error that allowed Dalton Reeves to reach, putting the tying run in scoring position before Carson Maeder struck out and Easton White grounded back to the mound allowing EBF to celebrate a third straight SCC title on their home diamond.
"They're such a different team from last year's team. Last year's team could really hit and had big arms," Hallgren said. "We've got good pitching, but we play really sharp on defense. We have to have very good team at-bats. They've bought in to a vision. I'm very happy for them."
Davis County (20-11, 12-6 SCC) and EBF may meet again in the postseason one week from Saturday should both teams win 2A district semifinals in Bloomfield on Tuesday. EBF will face either Centerville or Chariton in the first of two postseason games at the Mustang Sports Complex, starting at 5 p.m. Davis County will face either Albia or Pella Christian in the following game with the two winners playing for a district title and a chance to play for a state tournament berth.
"It would be huge to face them again," Young said of Davis County. "They knocked us off in the postseason on our home field last year. We'd love the chance to return the favor this year."
