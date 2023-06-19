Prep baseball: Rockets hold off Comets

EDDYVILLE — In the end, Skyler Young got to finish what he started on Friday night.
Six innings after driving in the first run of the game with an RBI double to right center, the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior came on to put away a South Central Conference win over Cardinal. Coming on in the sixth inning, Young put out a late Comet fire retiring the final five batters to clinch an 8-5 victory for the Rockets on Friday night at Ron Welsch Field.
"It was a little rough at the start of the sixth inning," Young said after ultimately recording a save despite allowing three of the first four Cardinal hitters faced to reach base. "I finally got in that mindset where I had to be the best in the world and that nobody could touch me. Once I got there, I felt like I did pretty well."
Young did a little bit of everything to secure EBF's fourth win in the last six games. First, at the plate, Young drove the first pitch he saw from Quin Snyder into the right-center field gap bringing Blake Jager home from second bringing in the first of the three runs scored in the opening inning by the Rockets.
"I got a fastball middle away. I kind of yanked it a little bit, but I was trying to take it the other way," Young said. "I got a good piece of it. It got us a run. That's all that matters."
Cardinal got back in the game in the top of the second inning, taking advantage of two walks to set up a two-out, two-run single into right by Braden Ballard cutting EBF's lead to 3-2. It would be the first of three hits in the game for the Cardinal junior.
"People don't know about him yet. Braden started with me when he was an eighth-grader. He has not gotten his due this year due to some injuries to some other players," Cardinal head baseball coach Ryan Renfrew said. "I've always got that DH role, but he just has not been able to get into it consistently due to some different people being out. I've been watching this kid rake since February and it's absolutely been driving me crazy that I can't get him into games.
"If I can get him in more games, he's going to be really tough on high school pitching. He has a phenomenal approach at the plate."
Kyler Ricard would bounce back from the second-inning rally by the Comets. The EBF senior retired seven of the next eight batters, ultimately picking up the win going five innings striking out six batters in the contest.
"They (Cardinal) just started hitting the ball in the second inning," Ricard said. "I started mixing up my pitches better. I started throwing more curveballs to get them off balance before coming back with the fastball."
Ricard was also able to help his own cause at the plate, kicking off a five-run rally in the third inning that would ultimately help EBF hold on for the win. Richard singled and stole two bases before scoring on a sacrifice bunt by Hayden McCrea, giving the Rockets a 4-2 lead.
The Rockets kept the rally going, scoring five runs with two outs in the third. Wyatt Sandeen delivered a two-run double, helping EBF open a 8-2 lead.
"We have been getting a lot better at playing good defense, knowing how to pitch and we were able to add to a lead once we got off to a strong start," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. "We did what we needed to do to win."
As was the case in the varsity doubleheader played between the teams at Cardinal back on May 24, no lead was truly safe as Cardinal trimmed the EBF lead to 8-4 in the fifth on a two-out, two-run single by Gavin Ware. Facing Young, the Comets (5-12, 3-10 SCC) trimmed into EBF's lead loading the bases with one out before bringing home Carson Kenney on a sacrifice fly to center by Jacob Figueroa.
Young, who made two tough catches at first earlier in the game, forced Chase Courtney into an inning-ending groundout to first on the mound ending the top of the sixth. The Comets went down in order in the seventh, clinching the victory.
"I think we proved the first time we played Cardinal just how good we could be," Young said. "We haven't quite put everything together yet, but Cardinal is a good team. They fight. They claw. They play good baseball. It's always fun playing those guys because you know you're going to get their best every time you play them."
EBF (9-13, 5-6 SCC) opened a nine-game week with the first two of five SCC contests this week hosting Albia on Monday before traveling to Knoxville on Tuesday. After hosting Knoxville in an SCC doubleheader on Monday, Cardinal travels to Chariton on Tuesday.
