EDDYVILLE — The North Mahaska Warhawks have proven to be a tough team to beat at Ron Welsch Field.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont discovered that three years ago when North Mahaska clinched EBF's home tournament title with a 4-1 win in the 2019 title game. The Warhawks successfully defended that title last year, rallying for an 8-7 win in nine innings over Pekin before earning a 2-1 win in extra innings on Saturday over Pella Christian, stretching North Mahaska's streak to five straight wins in the tournament.
Carsen Wade, however, made sure the winning streak didn't stretch to six in a row. Besides completing two of EBF's three double plays in the fifth and final game of the expanded 2022 tournament, Wade made a great running throw on a slow grounder hit by Nate Sampson with the tying run at second base in the top of the seventh, clinching a 3-2 EBF win Saturday evening giving the Rockets a Saturday split after falling, 8-5, to fifth-ranked (1A) Kee in the first of the five-game slate.
"We work a lot on getting the baseball out of our hands quickly," Wade said. "It's just a matter of getting the ball out of the glove as quickly as possible and getting it to the first baseman."
EBF made the most of just one hit, a single by Kyler Ricard during the only inning in which the Rockets put runs on the board against the Warhawks. After retiring the first six Rocket batters of the game, Drake Hall struggled to find the strike zone over the next two innings walking three batters in the third before finally succumbing to four more walks and two hit batters allowing EBF to plate three runs to snap a scoreless tie.
Kyle Davis, meanwhile, tossed a complete game for EBF avoiding any walks issued for five innings. Hall helped North Mahaska chip away at the lead, however, going 3-3 at the plate including an RBI single in the fifth to bring in the first run of the tournament finale for the Warhawks.
Hall, however, would find his luck would turn once on base against the Rockets. After opening the third inning with a single, Hall was thrown out by Wade after snagging a liner off the bat of Lucas Nunnikoven. After driving in North Mahaska's first run, Hall again was doubled off first base this time when Hayden McCrea made a catch on a liner at second base for an inning-ending double play that preserved EBF's 3-1 lead.
"It's such a huge play to make," Wade said. "Anytime something like that happens, it just breaks the other team. There's just nothing they can do about it. They just have to live with it."
Wade made his second 6-3 double play in the sixth inning, retiring Sampson on a line out by Sam Terpstra. That would play would loom even larger later in the inning as the first two walks issued by Davis allowed Jaydyn Steil to drive in North Mahaska's second run with a two-out RBI single, a hit that might have tied the game if not for Wade's defensive gem.
"Baseball's so beautiful because sometimes tall helps you and sometimes short helps you. They can also hurt you too at times," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. "We were lucky that it helped us this time. Carsen has gotten so much better as an infielder. He's gotten better and better as the spring and the summer has gone on."
Wade finished off EBF's 10th win of the season preventing North Mahaska (7-3) from duplicating the late-game magic that lifted the Warhawks to a championship win over Pekin after being down to their final strike. With Hall finally able to reach second base after collecting his third hit, Sampson put a ball in play that at least would have extended the game and might have allowed the Warhawks to rally with two outs in the seventh.
Instead, Wade dashed in from short and fired a strike on the run to get Sampson by a step, clinching the final game of the tournament for the Rockets.
"That's not an easy play," Hallgren said. "You've got the runner at second going in front of you. You've got a blind spot right before you field it. Carsen hung with that play and made a good throw."
Pekin (2-6) lost twice on Saturday at the EBF Tournament. After falling to Kee in the second game of the tournament, 12-2, the Panthers dropped an 8-5 decision to No. 9 (2A) Pella Christian in the third game of the tournament.