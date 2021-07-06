EDDYVILLE — It was a play that had to be made.
That's simply how Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont catcher Zach Leonard described the game-ending tag of Dalton Stubbe at home plate, clinching a wild eight-inning 8-7 win over Clarke on Friday night in Osceola. Leonard wasn't done making plays to help keep the Rockets in the hunt for a second straight South Central Conference title, hammering a home run in the fourth inning to open a five-run rally that clinched a 9-3 win over Chariton in the first of two games on Monday at Ron Welsch Field.
More key plays in the field, on the bases and some clutch relief pitching by Thane Alexander helped EBF clinch a 4-1 win in the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Chargers. Once four games behind the Big Reds in the conference standings, the Rockets can earn a share of the SCC title along with the Big Reds by winning a game at Albia that has yet to be rescheduled after being rained out last Wednesday.
"It was just one week ago that Centerville had the chance to clinch the outright title against us," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. "One thing this has shown is the depth in our pitching staff and how quality it has been. After we got the news last Wednesday that Knoxville had kept us alive (by sweeping a doubleheader from Centerville) that it didn't really matter who was going to pitch on what day. All those guys were going to be needed at some point.
"We talk about how important it is to play clean defensively. We can't give up extra outs and extra bases. We've been able to do a pretty good job of that all season, so even on a night like this one where we were not at our best offensively, we pitched well and made plays in the field."
While it took some help from Knoxville to keep EBF in the SCC championship hunt, the Rockets have had to win seven straight conference games to keep their title hopes alive. That included last Friday's wild 8-7 win at Clarke in a game that EBF saw a 7-2 lead slip away in the seventh thanks to a bases-loaded walk drawn by Zeathann May before Casey Kindred drilled a game-tying grand slam.
The Rockets (22-5, 13-4 SCC) regained the lead in the eighth, drawing three walks with two outs before Kyle Davis came home to score on a wild pitch. Once again, Clarke appeared to have connected on a clutch game-tying hit as May singled to center, giving Stubbe a chance to score from second.
Devin Jager fielded May's hit and fired the ball to the plate just as Stubbe made the turn for home. Both the throw, and potentially EBF's conference championship hopes, were nearly lost by Leonard.
"I saw the ball coming in and lost it for a split second," Leonard said. "It was pretty scary. I thought I wasn't going to catch. Somehow, it ended up in my glove and I was able to tag the kid out."
Monday's opening game resumed in the third inning with the Rockets leading 3-2 after the game was halted by rain back on June 4. Blair Francis, back on the hill after earning Friday's win at Clarke in relief despite giving up five runs in the seventh, allowed just one more run on a Preston Lane home run in the sixth inning Monday completing the game he started against the Chargers one month earlier.
EBF remained ahead 3-2 until the fourth, when Leonard stepped up to open the inning. The Rocket catcher lined a ball deep to left that carried over the fence, instantly doubling the slim one-run edge.
"I was just trying to hit a line drive. I wasn't trying to do too much," Leonard said. "I just tried to put a nice, easy swing on the pitch. I thought it might go off the fence. When I got around first, I happened to look up and it was out."
EBF would continue to thrive later in the inning with two outs. Six straight batters reached base including a bases-loaded walk drawn by Jared McCrea, an RBI double by Reilly Flaig and a two-run single by Caleb Noble, the second of four hits collected by the EBF first baseman in the two wins.
"I was seeing the ball pretty good. I've been the ball pretty good over the past couple of games," Noble said. "It's just a matter of trusting the process, trusting your technique and try to keep it simple at the plate."
Noble's third hit of the night pushed EBF's second run of the second game across the plate, giving the Rockets a 2-0 lead after three. Chariton (4-20, 2-16 SCC) refused to go away, pushing a run across on hits by Kaden Fitzgerald and Caleb Werts in the fourth bringing Alexander back out to the mound.
After walking the bases loaded with one out, Alexander struck out Lane to maintain the lead. Tanner Ray, who came in to play third when Alexander went in to pitch, fielded a slow grounder off the bat of Blane Wallace and fired to first preventing the tying run from scoring.
"We knew it was going to be a short leash for all of our guys on the mound. Coach (Alex) Ashman and I talked about if (starting pitcher) Braxton Malloy, we might need to think about changing things up," Hallgren said. "You always take a deep breath on plays like that at third base with those in-between hops, but Tanner did a great job sticking with it and making the play."
Alexander pitched the final four innings without giving up a run, striking out Fitzgerald to end the fifth after closing the bottom of the fourth taking a tumble at first base in a collision with Lane. Prior to Alexander's collision, run-scoring hits with two outs by Francis and Jager gave EBF a 4-1 lead.
"Thane's such a great athlete. He's trying to avoid a tag and comes down hard," Hallgren said. "I was worried he wouldn't be able to keep going, but he's such a competitor that he wanted to finish the game."
EBF has a full week left of regular-season games which might be even busier should the Rockets and Blue Demons agree to a make-up date this week. Both EBF and Albia have games scheduled on Wednesday with EBF heading to Des Moines Christian while Albia makes up an SCC contest against Davis County.
Albia heads to Pleasantville on Thursday while EBF is off. Albia will have Friday off to prepare for their postseason opener the following day against Central Decatur while EBF hosts Senior Night against Mount Pleasant.
"We'll figure something out," Hallgren said. "These guys make me look good a lot of the time. Our guys aren't flashy, but we're solid and we know how to play the game."