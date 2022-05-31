ALBIA — The last time Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont walked off of Boyd Brittain Field, the Rocket baseball team completed a long journey back to chase down a share of the South Central Conference title last summer.
On Friday night, EBF continued their quest to be the team that the rest of the SCC is chasing this summer. Quality starts on the mound by Blair Francis and Carsen Wade and a pair of big innings at the plate allowed the Rockets to run away with a conference doubleheader sweep at Albia, winning 11-1 in game one and 10-1 in game two improving to 4-0 in SCC play so far this season.
"We did a good job of being clean on defense and doing what we needed to do on offense," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. "We're hoping we'll be on the other side of the loss column when it comes to the end of June.
"The earlier we start winning conference games, the better," EBF senior Ethan Davis added. "It came down to wire last year. This year, we want to start out ahead and have everyone else try to catch up to us."
Albia bounced back in a big way on Tuesday night, pulling off a 7-6 non-conference upset at ninth-ranked (2A) Pella Christian. The Blue Demons forced the Eagles into five errors, resulting in four unearned runs scoring in the final three innings as Albia erased a 4-0 deficit after four innings and a 5-4 Pella Christian lead in the seventh, using a pair of errors in the final inning to spark a rally that ended with an game-tying single by Jackson Pence and a bunt by Wyatt Sinclair that brought in the two go-ahead runs on the fifth Eagle error of the game.
"We just need to continue to clean up our errors and continue to put the ball in play," Albia head baseball coach Brad DeMoss said. "We just need to get the boys to start playing baseball and having fun. Once we get everyone coming to practices with all the spring sports coming to an end and get everyone on the same page, we'll get back to where we need to be."
EBF is seeking to win at least a share of the SCC baseball title for the third consecutive year, rallying last summer from a four-game deficit late in the season to ultimately share the championship with eventual 2A state tournament runner-up Centerville. Through one week of conference play this season, EBF has four wins in four games with doubleheader sweep at Clarke and Albia outscoring the Indians and Blue Demons by a combined score of 54-5.
"We don't want to have to play catch up this year to Centerville, Davis County or anyone else," Davis said. "We want to get the lead and stay in the lead."
Davis certainly did his part on Friday, going 3-4 in each contest against the Blue Demons with three doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored in the doubleheader. Defensively, Davis recorded 10 outs at shortstop and polished off the sweep by striking out the final two batters while pitching a scoreless final inning of relief for the Rockets.
"We're really not going to have the same firepower that we had last season with Jared (McCrea), but all of our pitchers are getting ground balls. I don't think there were too many balls that were hit to the outfield," Davis said. "The strength of our defense is our pitchers forcing those balls to be hit on the ground. Those are the easier ones to field.
"The more comfortable our pitchers are, the better they're going to throw. If they have trust in the infield and outfield, they're going to throw better."
Albia, meanwhile, never got in a comfortable position against the Rockets. The Blue Demons failed to score the opening run of the doubleheader, stranding Matt Selby at second base in the opening inning, and never caught up after a lead-off double by Braxton Malloy and ensuing RBI single by Skylar Young put EBF up 1-0.
The first of EBF's two big innings in the doubleheader came in the third inning of game one. Three errors by the Blue Demons aided a five-run rally, setting up Davis for an RBI single and Alex Garman for a two-run double giving the Rockets a 6-0 lead in the opener.
"There's a fine line between being too relaxed and too pumped up," Hallgren said. "I think, at the start of the first game, we were a little too relaxed. Once we strung some hits together, you could see the attitude on the guys that we had to get the train rolling and get moving.
"Once we adjusted to that and got our mindset right, things we pretty good."
Tanner Ray, Davis and Young drove in runs in the sixth inning to close out game one early. The Rockets kept right on rolling at the plate in the opening inning of the nightcap, putting seven runs on the board on six hits before taking the field defensively.
"That's just how the cookie crumbles sometimes," DeMoss said. "We had chances in that first game early on, but it seemed like if we got something going we'd either get thrown out of it or make multiple errors on defense that carried over throughout the games. It just wasn't our night, but you have to give props to (EBF) for the pitching staff they've put together this season."
Francis went the distance on the mound in the opener for EBF (6-2, 4-0 SCC), striking out eight batters while allowing just one unearned run on three hits and three walks over six innings. Wade, meanwhile, took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in the nightcap ultimately allowing just one run on two hits over six innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.
"We always try to get ahead in the count and try to finish off the batter early so we don't waste our pitches," Wade said. "Our infield defense was really good. It also helps having a seven-run lead right off the bat. I didn't have to worry as much about walks or any potential scoring threats."
EBF's scheduled non-conference contest at Pekin was called off Tuesday due to rain. The Rockets will look to stay out in front in the SCC race at home against Knoxville on Thursday while Albia (2-4, 1-3 SCC) returns home to host Clarke in conference action on Wednesday.