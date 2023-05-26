Conner Arnold (17) steps on home plate, scoring Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's eighth run of the seventh inning behind Cardinal catcher Josh Courtney in the opening game of a South Central Conference baseball doubleheader at Cardinal High School on Wednesday. Courtney, however, would score the final run of the game crossing home plate on an error as Cardinal pulled out an 11-10 win over EBF after taking a 10-2 lead into the top of the seventh.