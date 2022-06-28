CENTERVILLE — One week into the season, before school was even out, members of the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont baseball team were in head coach Thomas Hallgren's classroom talking their successful start.
"We were 5-0 at that point and boys started saying it," Hallgren said. "They have to come get it from us. They have to take the conference from us. That was the feeling at the beginning of the season."
Now, with the end of the regular season in sight, the rest of the South Central Conference is still trying to chase down the Rockets. EBF moved two steps closer to securing a third consecutive SCC baseball title on Monday, using timely defensive plays to thwart rallies by Centerville as Blair Francis and Braxton Malloy pitched a pair of complete games at Pat Daugherty Field, lifting the Rockets to a 2-1 win in game one and a 7-1 win in the nightcap.
EBF (16-11, 13-1 SCC) heads back to Ron Welsch Field on Thursday night for two games with Davis County, who briefly took the SCC lead from the Rockets after a 5-2 win in Bloomfield back on June 10. Almost three weeks later, EBF can clinch their third consecutive conference title by taking both games from the Mustangs.
"We're a good baseball team with good athletes, but it's not like you watch us warm up and go 'Wow!' We just do such clean things on the baseball field that it gives us a chance to win every night," Hallgren said.
Ethan Davis made as much of an impact on the two wins in the field as any player would throughout the night at the plate. Despite going just 1-7 at the plate with five strikeouts against the Big Reds, Davis made some of the biggest plays to lift EBF to the wins by assisting on 13 of Centerville's 42 outs during the doubleheader including tagging out Ryan Sinnott on a steal attempt to end the opening game before starting a game-ending 6-4-3 double play in game two.
"I'm not sure if there was a hit-and-run on to end that first game, but the batter didn't swing," Davis said of the final play in the opening contest. "It was a hell of a throw from (EBF catcher) Blake (Jager). He made a great throw. I just had to catch and (Sinnott) was right there for the tag to be made."
Those type of plays helped both Francis and Malloy pitch with more confidence. Francis was able to avoid letting an early 2-0 EBF lead slip away in the first inning thanks to a couple heads-up plays at third by Tanner Ray, who threw out the potential tying run at home to help the Rockets maintain a one-run lead despite a bases-loaded threat by the Big Reds before robbing Sabin Esaias of a potential game-tying hit in the second inning, ultimately catching Sylar Esaias in an inning-ending rundown.
"I would say we have the strongest defense in the conference," Francis said. "There aren't many infielders that can make the stops, the throws and the catches that our defense can. Between Ethan and Carsen Wade, we have to middle infielders that are well over six foot tall. You don't have to worry as a pitcher about too many balls getting over their heads and get through to the gap.
"When I get in a groove with these guys behind me, I don't have to worry about whether the ball gets hit or not. Even if someone gets one in the gap once, I know the next ball that gets hit is probably going to get stopped. These guys behind me are going to do everything for me."
Malloy allowed just one run on three hits while striking out five, giving the EBF pitching staff 11 total strikeouts in the doubleheader. Malloy also singled to drive in the first of EBF's two runs in game one before scoring on an RBI hit by Kyler Ricard, who helped clinch the win in game two with RBI double in the seventh after reaching and scoring in his three previous trips to the plate.
Sinnott finished 3-3 in the opening game for Centerville, getting all the way to third base in the fifth representing the tying run before Davis fielded and threw out Kade Mosley's ground ball on the run to end the Big Red threat. Mosley would single an score Centerville's only run off Malloy in game two, cutting EBF's lead at the time to 2-1 before a pair of Big Red errors allowed the Rockets to score twice in the top of the fifth.
Centerville (8-16, 8-7 SCC) wraps up the regular season on Thursday at Cardinal.
