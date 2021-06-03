EDDYVILLE – Snapping a tie with a 10-run rally is usually enough to secure a comfortable win in baseball.
Thursday's South Central Conference triumph over Knoxville was anything but comfortable for the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets. The Panthers completely erased a 3-0 deficit and nearly climbed all the way back after trailing 13-3 before EBF finally put away a wild 19-12 win over the Panthers, scoring the final six runs to clinch the SCC triumph Thursday night at Ron Welsch Field.
Devin Jager homered and drove in three runs while scoring three times from the top of a productive EBF batting order. Reilly Flaig had two hits, including a double, while driving in three runs and scoring three times as the Rockets took advantage of nine Knoxville errors, scoring 11 unearned runs off five Panther pitchers.
EBF (3-0, 1-0 SCC) heads to Chariton on Friday for SCC action before hosting Pekin, North Mahaska and Pella Christian in their annual home tournament on Saturday.
West Burlington 4, Cardinal 3
WEST BURLINGTON – Kaleb Allen singled in two runs in the bottom of the third inning, snapping a 1-1 tie, before Ty Hill bounced back from a sixth-inning error that put Cardinal within a hit of tying or taking the lead in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division thriller.
Drake Durflinger collected Cardinal's only hit in the team's first loss of the season, doubling with two outs in the second inning before scoring the first run of the game on a steal of home. Durflinger came up in the sixth after Cardinal pulled within 4-3 on a two-run error that put Dawson Lewis at second base with the potential tying run, grounding out to second to end the final threat for the Comets.
Cardinal (3-1, 1-1 SEI south) hosts Albia in a non-conference area match-up on Friday night.