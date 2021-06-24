BUSSEY – It may not have been a seven-run deficit. It may not have featured an 11-run inning.
Still, Thursday afternoon's Bluegrass Conference win over Moravia was sweet revenge for the Twin Cedars baseball team. Just over three weeks after seeing a 7-0 lead disappear in an instant in an 11-7 loss to the Mohawks at Fenton Field, the Sabers overcame a four-run deficit gradually turning the momentum around after a rough start to earn a 9-4 win in the first of two Bluegrass triumphs for the boys from Bussey.
"I talked with the guys about that earlier game when we got back in the huddle after the second inning," Twin Cedars head baseball coach Mark Schroeder said. "It's been an odd week for us due to the rain. We haven't had as many game reps as we'd normally have in a week, but the guys battled through it. They brought great energy, stayed together and Devin Arkema had a great game for us on the hill. (Moravia) had a lot of momentum when he stepped up and he shut them down."
With Jace Nichols struggling over the first two innings, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks, Arkema was called on to take over for the Sabers in the third inning. Arkema walks Caleb Cook to open the inning and allowed five base runners to reach over his first two innings on the mound.
Arkema, however, refused to let his team fall any further behind, striking out Ethan Martin looking to close the third inning with two runners on base before escaping in the fourth despite Moravia loading the bases with nobody out. The Saber junior reached back to strike out the side, keeping Moravia from completely breaking the game wide open.
"The bottom line was I just had to throw strikes. There were a couple high fast balls I mixed in and couple pitches got away from me, but mostly I just threw the ball in there and relied on my defense if (Moravia) batters could hit it," Arkema said. "It was kind of scary in the fourth knowing that, if they hit the ball, they probably score. I was just trying to pitch around the strike zone and make them chase. I got the calls when I needed them."
In fact, Arkema recorded the final out in four of his five innings on the mound by striking out a batter looking. Both Martin and Swenson appeared stunned by the third strike that was called on the inside portion of the plate with Swenson even being removed from the game due to his reaction.
All in all, it was another tough day for longtime head coach Bill Huisman and his young Mohawk squad. After delivering a two-run double in the top of the first and striking out the side in the bottom of the first, Matthew Seals suffered the loss on the mound for Moravia after being pulled in the bottom of the fourth during the middle of a five-run rally that put Twin Cedars ahead for good.
"I'm pretty disappointed in the outcome," Huisman said. "Matthew just ran out of gas. There was more good and bad for us. Hopefully, we can put things all together one of these days."
Mother Nature and momentum were on the side of the Sabers on Thursday as Twin Cedars found a way to get two Bluegrass Conference wins in despite thunderstorms and heavy rain moving throughout southern Iowa. After driving in two runs in the win over Moravia, Kade Dunkin scored a team-leading three runs on Thursday night in a 6-3 victory at Seymour.
"I've never experienced anything like this as a coach, playing two games in two towns on the same day," Schroeder said. "Playing the way they did throughout the day is a big of part of the success. We're just a really close group that seem to be enjoying their time together. A day like this one could have been harder if the wasn't as closely knit. This is a good group of guys that enjoy being together."
Moravia (8-12, 6-5 Bluegrass) was supposed to play two conference road games on Thursday. Mother Nature, like Twin Cedars (11-6, 10-4 Bluegrass) was not as kind to the Mohawks as Thursday night's scheduled game at Mormon Trail was rained out.
"All we can do is try to redirect the stuff that didn't go right, find ways to get better and emphasizes the positive things we're doing," Huisman said. "We've still got time to get to where we need to get to. This is a young team that has grown a lot since last season but still has a lot of growing to do."