SIGOURNEY — It took all seven innings for the Pella Christian Eagles to subdue the Sigourney Savages, 10-0, last Thursday.
It was the season opener for the Eagles and the career opener for new head coach Chris Fynaardt. Pella Christian showed some quality work on the mound by Corbin Westerkamp and Grant Kelderman. That duo combined for a four-hit shutout and they rang up a total of 15 strikeouts.
“I have thought all along that our pitching will be good," Fynaardt said. “Defense is still a question mark. We lost six starters from last year and we have some holes to fill. The kids are working hard on the defensive part of the game and they don’t back away from hard work. That work ethic will pay dividends down the road. The hitting will improve with more reps. It is early and we have lots of work to do."
Sigourney, however, bounced back this week scoring back-to-back South Iowa Cedar League victories. Caden Clarahan pitched into the seventh inning striking out six batters on the mound while delivering a home run and two RBIs in a 3-1 win over Belle Plaine on Monday. The Savages followed that up with a 7-2 SICL win on Wednesday against Keota.
Against Pella Christian, the Eagles would strike first with a run in the top of the first inning against Sigourney. Westerkamp led off with a base hit to right field and moved to third on a botched pick-off play.
Three bases on balls were sandwiched around a pair of strikeouts and the third one gave Westerkamp a free ride home. Savage hurler Reid Molyneux escaped the mess with a fly ball to center field.
The Eagles chased Molyneux with a five-run outburst in the second inning. Two walks and a hit batsman set the table for Collin VanderWal and his hard ground ball was misplayed allowing two runs to score. Caleb Van Arendonk ripped a double to score another run and two other runs scored on a wild pitch and a balk.
Freshman, Solon Yates came on in relief and stopped the bleeding with three consecutive outs. Yates then worked two scoreless innings before running out of gas in the fifth.
In that fifth inning, Pella Christian’s Lincoln Vander Molen lashed a one-out single past second base and Kelderman legged out an infield hit. Brecken Ritzert entered the game as a courtesy runner and Simon Belzer coaxed a base-on-balls to fill the sacks. The chain of events sent Yates back to the dugout and Ty Schafranek took the hill for the Savages.
Schafranek was touched for a deep sacrifice fly by Johnson Morgan to score another Eagle run and then he worked out of the inning. Pella Christian touched Schafranek for single runs in the sixth and seventh to set the final score.
The Eagles were led by Van Arendonk with a pair of doubles and two RBIs while Vander Molen chipped in with a pair of singles and a couple of RBI. The four Sigourney hits were scattered with Caden Clarahan’s double being the big blow.
“Westerkamp did a really nice job," Savage coach Lee Crawford said. “We just couldn’t get ahead of his fastball.
"We are very young with only two seniors and two juniors and the rest are sophomores, freshmen and eighth graders. We just need the experience. We want games like this to help us get ready for conference play. We have won one game already and we have more pitchers that we need to get work. That will happen (this) week."
Sigourney will look to finish out a busy week on a winning note, traveling to Cedar Rapids to face Don Bosco at Mount Mercy University on Thursday before returning home on Friday to host English Valleys in an SICL contest.
PREP BASEBALL
Pella Christian 10, Sigourney 0
Pella Christian 1 5 0 0 2 1 1 10 9 0
Sigourney 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 3
Pella Christian Battery – Corbin Westerkamp (WP) 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER 3 BB, 9 K. 2 HB, Grant Kelderman 3 IP 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K and Conner Van Zee.
Pella Christian hitting – Westerkamp 1-for-3, Caleb Van Arendonk 3-for-4, Lincoln VanderMolen 2-for-3, Kelderman 2-for-4, Johnson Morgan 1-for-2
Pella Christian runs – Westerkamp 2, Collin VanderWal 1, Van Arendonk 2, VanderMolen 1, Brecken Ritzert 1, Simon Belzer 1, Morgan 2
Pella Christian RBI – Vander Wal 2, Van Arendonk 2, Vander Molen 2, Morgan 1.
2B – Van Arendonk 2.
Sigourney hitting – Jake Moore 1-for-3, Caden Clarahan 1-for-4, Issac Bruns 1-for-4, JT Thompson 1-for-3
2B – Clarahan 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.