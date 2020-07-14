MONTEZUMA — Lee Crawford has had to address his Sigourney baseball team twice this summer in the outfield following a loss to Montezuma.
The setting was the only thing that made Saturday night's postgame speech similar to the speech Crawford gave his young ball club just 16 nights earlier. Just over two weeks after dropping a 15-3 South Iowa Cedar League decision to the Braves, a loss that dropped the Savages to 2-4 on the season, Crawford looked at a team that had just wrapped up a winning 10-6 season fighting valiantly to the end of a 3-1 Class 1A district tournament first round contest.
"We had a lot of younger kids that really stepped up this season and took on different leadership roles," Crawford said. "The first time we were here, it was a bit more of a one-sided conversation I had with the kids after the game."
In that June 25 regular-season contest, Montezuma jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning and never looked back. The Braves not only collected 12 hits in that game, but had 10 hitters reach base through a combination of walks, hit batters and errors.
It was not the finest moment for the Savages, something Crawford let his team know that night.
"I chewed on them. It was one of those come-to-Jesus meeting that we had to have at the time," Crawford said. "That was something I reminded them about (on Saturday). That first post game discussion really paid off. They came back after that, won eight of the next 10 games. They competed and they're going to have to keep competing not just in baseball but in life. You see that now from the kids. Most of them are still in the weight room competing in there to get better."
Cade Striegle did his best to match Montezuma's Eddie Burgess in a battle of sophomore starting pitchers. Both allowed just four hits while going the distance on the mound. Fittingly, Burgess and Striegle would go head-to-head with the game on the line in the top of the seventh.
The Savages put the first two runners on base to open the final inning of regulation with Brock Halleran and Mason Moore each moving into scoring position with one out. Burgess got Levi Crawford to pop out before intentionally walking Josh Mohr to load the bases.
After recording his 13th strikeout, getting Cade Molyneux to swing and miss for the second out, Striegle stepped up with a chance to extend Sigourney's season with a clutch hit. Striegle put a charge into a ball, sending a Burgess pitch deep into left field that for a moment appeared it might have enough juice to carry over the fence for a go-ahead grand slam.
Instead, Joey Kercheval camped under the ball and hauled in the final out of the season. Montezuma survived the postseason rematch with a Sigourney baseball team that had clearly made several strides in the past 10 games.
"I actually thought they might have more problems with the pop out by Levi. They've had problems with their infield. If we could have put more pressure on them, it could have been a different story," Lee Crawford said. "Getting those first two kids on with the hitters we had coming up, I really thought we had them. We've done a lot of great things with those kids.
"I can't take anything away from Montezuma. They made enough plays to win. We'll come back, learn and get more later."
Crawford has reason to be optimistic about the 2021 Sigourney baseball team's prospects. James Moore was the only senior starter for the Savages in Saturday's postseason contest with the rest of the line-up card filled out by Crawford featuring three juniors, three sophomores and a pair of freshman that will all be back in uniform looking to build on a winning season.
"For us to 16 games with these kids was a big deal with the shortened season," Crawford said. "Even in a normal year, 10-6 is a pretty good season for us. We've got a good core coming back. I'm glad these guys are competing and continue to compete in life. That's a good lesson to learn right now."