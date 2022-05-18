WILTON – Lee Crawford was really hoping the rain wouldn't stick around this season.
Last year, the Sigourney and Wilton baseball teams had their regular-season contest halted by rain. The teams never got back on the field last July, ultimately moving on to postseason play.
On Tuesday night, rain returned as the Beavers and Savages took the field again, this time in the season opener for both teams. With no score in the third inning, umpires determined the showers had picked up enough that play needed to be stopped again between the teams.
"Being that our schedule is squeezed all together, you can't find umpires because there's a shortage and now you have to deal with the weather, it kind of doesn't feel real at times," said Lee Crawford, Sigourney's head baseball coach and athletic director. "Trying to find a make-up date is almost impossible. Most of our weeks, we have one open date this season. There's just not going to be a spot to schedule a make-up game and try to find umpires for that certain date and time.
"Hopefully, we don't have to deal with this all season. Hopefully, it's all blue skies and sunshine."
It may not have been blue skies overhead at Sigourney High School, but the clouds overhead stopped producing rain just long enough for the Savages (1-0) to get back on the field on Tuesday after a brief delay. Once the action resumed, Sigourney went to work scoring three runs in the bottom of the third inning while riding the hot hand of Bo Schmidt to a 4-0 season-opening win over Wilton before a complete-game, two-hit shutout tossed by the senior.
"I was a little worried. We've run Bo out there up to 45 pitches for most of the spring," Crawford said. "He looked really sharp. All of our pitchers looked really sharp during those spring games. It really wasn't our plan to take him that far. We had two other guys lined up to come in. He just kind of had the hot hand, racked up some strikeouts and we just kind of rode with it."
Schmidt finished with 11 strikeouts in seven innings, including four in a row at one point. The Beavers had their chances to put runs on the board, including the opportunity to take the lead in the second inning with runners at the corners and only one out before Caden Kirkman was doubled off after taking off from first base on a pop up to Sigourney second baseman Levi Crawford.
After the rain delay, Schmidt gave up a two-out single to Aidan Walker before walking Josh Garvin, again giving Wilton a chance to get on the board first. Instead, Schmidt forced hard-hitting Nolan Townsend into a line drive to right that was caught on a dive by Jake Moore keeping the game scoreless.
"I thought my arm would feel really tired after the rain delay," Schmidt said. "It felt good the whole time. Other than changing baseballs, the rain didn't really bother me at all. It actually kind of helped to keep me cooled off."
Moore would heat up Sigourney's offense in the bottom of the third, collecting the team's first hit of the season leading off the inning. Crawford would bring in Moore with the first of Sigourney's three runs in the inning, grounding a single past the left side of the Wilton infield as the first five batters of the inning reached for the Savages.
"The main thing you just have to focus on is to hit the ball and keep the line moving," Moore said. "I just wanted to get a nice base hit. The bottom line is that you've got to find a way to get on base."
Moore finished with two of Sigourney's five hits, beating out an infield single in the sixth to bring in Ty Shafranek to put an insurance run on the board. Cade Molyneux added two big catches in center, including a catch running back to the deepest part of the park in dead center to end the top of the first before snaring a liner off the bat of Cade Souhrada after Wilton (0-1) brought the tying run to the plate in the fourth.
"When we were in that first rain delay, everybody in our dugout was ready to get back out there to keep on playing," Lee Crawford said. "We've got that dangerous word of potential going into this season. We've put a lot of work in. It can be a grind starting in early spring from all the work that goes in after wrestling and basketball, but we saw a lot of the results of the hard work pay off in this game."
Sigourney will be back on the field on Monday hosting English Valleys in the South Iowa Cedar League opener for both teams.