SIGOURNEY — Lee Crawford wasn't sure how his team would react to their debut in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association statewide rankings.
"I told a couple seniors before the game. Ones that I knew could handle it during the game," Crawford said on Monday.
For the first time in over two decades, the Sigourney baseball team took the field as a ranked team. It was business as usual for the newly ninth-ranked (1A) Savages, bouncing back quickly after allowing a first-inning run to remain unbeaten on the season with a 10-5 South Iowa Cedar League victory over Colfax-Mingo.
The win moves Sigourney to 7-0 this season, including six straight SICL wins. Overall, Monday's victory was the 34th in the last 42 games for the program dating back to an 8-2 finish to the COVID-shortened 2020 season, where the Savages as a program truly started to turn the corner.
"We had a class go through about five or six years ago that played as freshmen, worked their way up and kind of changed the culture of Sigourney baseball," Crawford said. "We've won the (east) division (of the SICL) three years in a row. It's nice. The kids come in during the offseason and come in working to get better.
"We've turned the corner. It's nice to be honored as a top-10 team. We're trying to stay grounded about it, just go out, play baseball and have fun."
Sigourney once again answered back on Tuesday in a non-conference road win at North Tama. The Savages answered a three-run rally in the third inning by the Redhawks that opened a brief 3-2 lead with three runs in the top of the fourth, rallying Sigourney to a 6-3 win, improving to 8-0 on the season.
"It's cool (to be ranked), but at the end of the day it doesn't really mean anything," Sigourney senior Cade Molyneux said. "We've still got to take it one day at a time and get better every day."