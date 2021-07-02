CENTERVILLE — Both Centerville and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont took care of business on Friday night as the two remaining South Central Conference championship contenders both scored wins.
For the Big Reds, a share of the SCC title is now assured after a 14-4 win in six innings over Albia. Korey Shondel sparked Centerville defensively, turning his first double play by tagging out Jaden Hugen at third base before throwing out Tein Thiravong to keep the Blue Demons from taking advantage of two early walks issued by Brody Tuttle.
Defense also proved to be the winning key for EBF on Friday at Clarke as the Rockets overcame a five-run rally by the Indians to force extra innings, winning 8-7 in eight. Kyle Davis scored what proved to be the winning run for the Rockets in the top of the eighth on a wild pitch while Devin Jager made the final play in the field, throwing out the potential tying run for the Indians at home plate to end the game.
"Just a typical night in the conference," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren joked. "It's still a race for the title."
Merrick Mathews followed up Shondel's double play in the top of the first by doubling to center in the bottom of the opening inning for the Big Reds. Tuttle would help his own cause later in the first with an RBI single as Centerville sent eight batters to plate against Thiravong, opening an early 4-0 lead.
The win closes out the conference portion of the season for Centerville (15-11). The Big Reds wrap up SCC play with a 14-4 record, a mark that can only be matched by EBF who improved to 11-4 in conference play in Osceola with the eight-inning win.
The Rockets have three conference games to play needing to win all three to share the SCC championship with Centerville. EBF will host a varsity doubleheader with Chariton at Ron Welsch Field on Monday starting at 5:30 p.m.
Should the Chargers win one of those two over the Rockets, Centerville will clinch the outright SCC title. If EBF sweeps Chariton, the Rockets and Albia will have to find a date and time in the upcoming week to make-up a game at Albia that was rained out on Wednesday.
"We'll figure something out," Hallgren said. "Even if we have to play in the morning and face two different teams in the same day. We want to get these games in. We've got to win all three."