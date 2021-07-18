NEW LONDON – For six innings on Saturday night, the Sigourney Savages looked every bit like a top 10 high school baseball team.
In the seventh and final inning, New London reminded everyone why the seventh-ranked Tigers have only lost once all season.
Without recording an out, New London erased a 3-1 deficit after being mastered for six innings by Cade Striegle, who had set down nine straight Tiger batters heading into the final frame. Two hits, including a bunt single, a walk, a hit batter and two fielder's choice grounders with the bases loaded rallied New London for a season-extending 4-3 win, bringing a fifth straight winning season to a close for the South Iowa Cedar League champion Savages.
"I've told people all along that our kids are fighters. We may not practice the best all the time. We may not take batting practice the best all the time, but I've got a bunch of fighters and I've got a bunch of leaders," Sigourney head baseball coach Lee Crawford said. "We had nothing to lose coming into this. New London is the seventh-ranked team in the state with just one loss. They had everything to lose. We put the chip on our shoulder and wanted some respect. I don't like being on this side of it, but I think we earned that respect."
The Savages came out as the aggressor on Saturday, putting a pair of runners on base in the opening inning. Striegle, meanwhile, retired the first six New London hitters striking out four batters and catching a pop up off the bat of Carter Allen in the second inning.
"Cade is coming in the dugout every inning telling us he wants the baseball," Crawford said. "He's an adrenaline pitcher. When his adrenaline is up and he's got the fire is in his eyes, if he says he wants the ball we give him the ball."
While Striegle was shutting down the New London batters early on, Sigourney got to work at the plate in the top of the third inning. Josh Mohr and Levi Crawford both singled and come home to score the first two runs as the Savages continued to put the early pressure on the seventh-ranked Tigers.
"It's like Coach Crawford said. We're fighters. We always fight and we're going to keep fighting," Mohr said. "If you're going to beat a team like this, you have to get off to a good start and prove to everyone that we're here to beat these guys."
New London caught a break in the bottom of the third when Ryan Richey popped a foul ball behind home plate that would pop in and out of Sigourney catcher Ty Shafranek's glove. Given new life, Richey tripled to right and eventually came home to score New London's first run on an RBI fielder's choice groundout by Joshua Catala, cutting Sigourney's lead to 2-1.
Tucker Gibbar singled on the first pitch off Striegle in the fourth inning, putting the tying run on base for the Tigers. That would be the last batter to reach base for three full innings as Striegle would strike out the next four batters to halt New London's offensive momentum while helping the Savages add the lead in the fifth with a single that helped Levi Crawford move into scoring position before an error and a balk allowed Crawford to score Sigourney's third run.
"I really felt like we were the ones pushing the game. New London was on their heels and they were almost at our hands," Mohr said. "We just felt good about the game for six innings."
Then came the seventh, when the bats of New London awoke just in the nick of time. Allen singled to open what could have been the final inning of the season for the Tigers, hitting the only ball that would travel beyond the infield in the final frame.
After retiring nine straight batters entering the seventh, Striegle suddenly struggled to retire New London walking Camden Karsel before Richey bunted for a hit to load the bases with nobody out. Brenden Richey would hit a grounder to Mohr at short, who chose to come home with the throw to attempt to get the force out at home.
Instead, a short throw was unable to be caught at the plate by Shafranek. Suddenly, Sigourney's lead was 3-2 as New London had the tying run at third and winning run at second base with no outs.
"It could have been a call here or a call there that, if it had gone our way, we would have been walking out of here smiling," Lee Crawford said. "Two or three happened in the bottom of the seventh that didn't go our way. I'm kicking myself for not switching pitchers. We had kid that had been gone for two days that's second in our pitching rotation, so I didn't feel good about bringing him in.
"From there, the rest of my pitchers are sophomores. You can second-guess me now or second-guess me later. I think it was the right decision to leave Cade in. I probably should have made the change, but it is what it is."
Streigle came within a strike of retiring Seth Bailey before hitting New London's ninth hitter, bringing the tying run home. Suddenly, the bases were loaded with nobody out in a tie game at 3-3, putting Sigourney on the brink of elimination.
Once again, Mohr had a chance to field a grounder and throw out a runner for a force at home. Instead, Sigourney's lone senior bobbled a ball off the bat of Catala and threw home late as Richey scored the winning run for the seventh-ranked Tigers.
"Those are plays I need to make. It's tough not to make them," Mohr said. "I don't think it was pressure. I always tell myself I want the ball. You just can't be perfect. It had to be quick and I had to get the ball out to beat the runner."
New London (25-1) will face Mount Ayr (21-4) on Tuesday night in Oskaloosa for the Substate 5 championship and a trip to Carroll to play in next week's Class 1A State Baseball Tournament. Sigourney finishes the season at 19-6, continuing to build on the momentum that started last year with an 8-2 finish to a 10-6 season.
"The resiliency of our kids was evident all season. The kids put a lot of time in preparing for this season. We put a lot of time in," Lee Crawford said. "We hit the ground running and started the season off hot. These kids get after it. They love to play baseball."