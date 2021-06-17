FAIRFIELD — Solon sophomore Blake Timmons threw a five-inning no hitter as Solon dominated the Fairfield Trojans in every aspect of Wednesday night's non-conference high school baseball game.
Nate Smithburg's walk in the bottom of the fourth inning was all that stood behind Timmons and a five-inning perfect game. The Solon pitcher racked up 10 strikeouts in the 11-0 win.
Fairfield's freshman pitcher Tallon Bates loaded the bases in the top of the first inning, but escaped without a run on an unassisted ground out to first base. Fairfield (5-10) went down in order in the bottom of the first before Solon unleashed their blitzkrieg in top of the second inning as they tallied seven runs on two hits, two walks and two hit batters.
The Fairfield pitching staff would hit seven Solon batters on the night.
"We have to play cleaner baseball going forward," noted the Trojan skipper, Josh Allison.
Solon (12-6) would add four more runs in the top of the third inning on two more walks, two hits, and one hit batter. The Spartans final run of the game came in the top of the fifth when Kinnick Pusteoska launched a long home run over the right field fence.
"We used our top two pitchers against Washington the night before, but we got a chance to get kids up on the mound, and that's part of development," assessed Allison.