JOHNSTON — The Ottumwa baseball team hopes to be competing with the best teams in the state once again this summer by returning to the Class 4A state tournament.
The Johnston Dragons aren't hoping to be back at state. The top-ranked team in 4A expects to be at state and expects to be playing in the championship game.
The Bulldogs got an up-close look at perhaps the best high school baseball team in Iowa on Monday night, falling 10-0 in game one and 13-0 in game two to the Dragons. Jake Pemble struck out 12 Ottumwa batters in a complete-game, one-hit shutout in the six-inning opener for the Dragons while Jackie Smith pitched around three hits and three walks in game two, striking out seven OHS batters.
Mile Risley set the tone for the night for Johnston, leading off the opening game with a triple on the sixth pitch thrown by Tyse Barker. Spencer Timmerman added a bases-loaded single later in the inning before scoring on a wild pitch, giving Johnston a 4-0 lead after just one inning.
Pierce Anderson doubled twice, driving in three runs in the opener for Johnston, while Michael Siemer homered and tripled while scoring three times. Siemer added two more hits, two more RBIs and scored two more runs in game two while Same Hesselmann doubled, drove in three runs and scored once in the nightcap for the 6-0 Dragons.
Tanner Schark had Ottumwa's only hit in the opening game of Monday's doubleheader. Schark had two hits in two games against Johnston, joining Carter Thompson in securing a single in the nightcap while Adam Greiner produced Ottumwa's only extra-base hit with a two-out double in the third inning.
Ottumwa (0-4) will be back home at Legion Memorial Field for the first time since securing the program's first substate title in 15 years last summer with a 2-1 win over Iowa City High. The Bulldogs welcome in Oskaloosa on Wednesday.