IOWA CITY – After arriving at state each of the past two seasons as underdogs, Pleasant Valley suddenly finds themselves playing the role of the favorite this season to win the Class 4A state baseball title.
Seth Clausen helped the top-ranked Spartans handle the heat of the moment on Thursday, delivering two hits and three RBIs at the plate while limiting Ottumwa to three hits and one run over seven innings in the opening Class 4A state quarterfinal. The Bulldogs saw their first trip to the state baseball tournament in 15 years end with a 5-1 loss to the top-seeded Spartans at Duane Banks Field, ending a breakthrough season for the program with a record of 30-10.
"Each of the last two years that we've made it here, we've come in with that underdog mentality. This year, our mindset is to win the whole thing," Clausen said. "We've faced every team here and we've stepped right up to them. We're definitely treating each pitch like it could be our last of the season."
Pleasant Valley (36-4) will head to the Class 4A state semifinals on Friday to face Cedar Rapids Prairie at 5 p.m. The Spartans snapped a 16-year drought without a state baseball appearance in 2019 and haven't missed a state tournament trip since.
After finally guiding the Bulldogs back to state for the first time since 2006, head coach John Jaeger hopes Ottumwa can replicate Pleasant Valley's recent success.
"We worked so hard to get here developing players and developing the program over the years," Jaeger said after wrapping up his ninth season at the helm of the Ottumwa baseball team with 201 career wins and his first state participant trophy. "It's super gratifying to be here. The culture that we've created in Ottumwa is unbelievable.
"It's like I told the kids after the game. Now, it's an expectation to make it here to the state tournament. We'll we always make it? No, but the expectation of making it to state is there for our program. Every year, the goal should be to win a state championship, but the more you play the more the reality sets in that only four teams across the state will get to experience that. The confidence started kicking in that our kids and they started to believe they could do this if everything played into our favor. That's the reason why we're here. We had to play a nearly-perfect game to advance at state. We didn't quite do that, but we should be proud of what we accomplished this season."
Among those accomplishments were three wins over top-10 Class 4A teams, a share of the CIML Metro conference title and the 4A, Substate 6 title clinched with a thrilling 2-1 win eight days earlier over ninth-ranked Iowa City High at Legion Memorial Field. The Bulldogs gave themselves a chance to gain early momentum both at the plate and in the field against the Spartans as Jesus Jaime singled with two outs and reached second base on a wild pitch, giving Ottumwa an early scoring chance.
Clausen snuffed out the early offensive chance for Ottumwa, striking out Adam Greiner to end the top of the first. At the plate, Clausen came through with the second of three consecutive two-outs hits by the Spartans driving in Alex Clemons with the second straight ground ball that zipped past Mitch Wood and Carter Thompson on the carpeted infield of the Iowa Hawkeyes' home diamond, helping Pleasant Valley open a 2-0 lead after OHS senior Colton McKinnon opened the game recording a pair of strikeouts.
"I think playing on that turf definitely made a difference on those hits," McKinnon said. "At Legion Field, on our infield grass, both of those balls are slowed up enough that Mitch will come over and field the ball to get the out at first. We knew it was going to be a factor coming in. We've been practicing on the turf at Schafer Stadium, but Pleasant Valley definitely took advantage of it."
Ryan Mumey doubled to deep left, scoring Carsen Williams to put Pleasant Valley up 2-0. Clausen would make that lead seem even bigger, retiring 11 straight Ottumwa hitters carrying a one-hit shutout into the fifth.
"He (Clausen) had a pretty good slider," Jaime said. "Whenever he pitched it, it would sail away from you, so you had to watch for that. I just think we shot ourselves in the foot at the plate. We should have been more aggressive, but it just happens like that sometimes."
McKinnon would last just three innings on the mound, suffering his first and only loss of his senior season allowing three runs on three hits with a walk, two hit batters and wild pitch brining in Caden McDermott in the third inning. Clausen would strike again in the fifth with a two-run single that put the Spartans on top 5-0.
"It just seemed like they kept fighting and fighting at the plate even if you got two strikes on them," McKinnon said of the Pleasant Valley hitters. "They just kept fouling balls off, got to a full count and ran up the pitch count. They just kept doing that the entire game. They were tough to get out."
Ottumwa got on the board in the sixth as future Iowa Hawkeye Mitch Wood drove in Blaze Rominger with Ottumwa's fourth hit of the game. Clausen responded by striking out Jaime and Greiner looking before setting down the Bulldogs in order in the seventh to clinch the state tournament win.
"Games like this, when you leave the park you just have to think about everything you did right and everything you did wrong," Wood said. "In the end, we battled the top team in the state to a 5-1 decision. Really, there's nothing to hang our heads about. We've done something Ottumwa hasn't done in 15 years. We can leave on that note and be proud of ourselves."