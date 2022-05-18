EDDYVILLE — Opening night is always exciting.
Being at home for opening only made it that much more exciting for the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont baseball team on Wednesday night. Fairfield, however, used the experience of having played two games over the previous two nights.
Nate Smithburg allowed just two hits to the Rockets, picking off a base runner in the second while striking out nine batters, stranding EBF runners in scoring position in three different innings. Tate Allen scored both runs for Fairfield in a 2-0 non-conference win, spoiling opening night for the home team at Ron Welsch Field.
"The guys were excited. It's exciting to be opening the season at home. I think the guys were a little too excited," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. "We had opportunities in the second half of the game to get back in it. We left guys in scoring position with less than two outs.
"I think the guys were trying to do a little too much at the plate. They were trying to hit a nine-run home run when we really didn't need it."
Fairfield has turned things around quickly after opening the season on Monday suffering a 10-0 loss at home to Grinnell, striking out 11 times while collecting just one hit in six innings over Brady Steward. One night later, Fairfield walked off with its first win of the season edging Oskaloosa 3-2 on Tuesday turning the tables on the Indians who opened their season Monday walking off with a 6-5 win over Albia on a two-run homer by Aidan North in the bottom of the seventh.
Allen, who had Fairfield's only hit on Monday against Grinnell and secured Fairfield's first win on the mound Tuesday, homered to open the second inning before reaching on a double and scoring in the fourth. That proved to be plenty of offensive support for Smithburg, who picked off Ethan Davis in the first inning before retiring seven of the next eight EBF batters, eventually striking out the side in the fourth after Davis doubled to open the fourth and stole third representing the tying run.
"I'm happy with my group," Hallgren said. "They're great kids. They work hard. It's good to finally be playing. It's time to be playing games and see where we're at."
Fairfield (2-1) returns to the diamond next Tuesday at home against Mid-Prairie. EBF (0-1) looks to bounce back on Thursday night against East Marshall.