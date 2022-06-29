CENTERVILLE — Two things stood out about Cason Miller's night at Pat Daugherty Field.
One was that the Fairfield lead-off hitter actually came to the plate in every single inning. Miller reached and scored runs in both the second and fourth innings, moved Landon Nodurft into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt in the third, popped up to open the game and grounded out to third base in both the fifth and sixth.
Miller also had the distinction of being the only pitcher on Tuesday to post a scoreless inning. After giving up a two-out triple to left by Owen Williams, Miller forced Ryan Sinnott to fly out to center closing out a wild 19-6 win in six innings for the Trojans over Centerville.
"I don't think I've ever batted in every inning of any baseball game I've played before," Miller said. "It just shows that we did a good job throughout the game of getting guys on base. We kept putting the ball in play.
"The pitching was just about putting the ball out there and let the defense behind do its thing. I just tried not to overthrow it."
The Trojans were able to limit the Big Reds, who like the Trojans put runners on base in every inning, to minimal damage throughout the night allowing just one run in four of the six innings while getting out of bases-loaded jams in the first, third and fourth innings. Fairfield was able to do this by committing just one error in the game.
Conversely, Centerville (8-17) was plagued by errors from the start. The Big Reds committed 10 errors in the game, including four in the first inning that allowed Fairfield to score four unearned runs.
"It's a matter of playing some dirty baseball," Centerville head coach Ryan Hodges said. "You can't allow teams multiple chances to score runs. I don't care if you can beat the ball around the park. You can have all nine guys batting .400 or .500, but you're still not going to win many games by not playing clean on the defensive side."
Fairfield (15-13) is approaching 200 runs scored in a season for the first time since going 26-5 in 2019, coming within a run of qualifying for the Class 3A state baseball tournament. The Trojans have scored just 225 runs since that season in 50 games, going 15-35 over the past two summers.
Nate Smithburg, like many of his teammates had to fill in for a number of seniors that graduated after 2019, are finally seeing their hard work pay off this season. The Trojans not only have a chance to finish with a winning record, but will get to host a postseason game on July 8 when Fairfield faces Keokuk in the 3A district semifinals.
"It was brutal last year when we had to go to Central DeWitt for the playoffs. It was an all-day process. We had to get off the bus halfway up there to stretch out legs before finishing the trip," said Smithburg after connecting on three hits, including a pair of doubles, while scoring four times on Tuesday against the Big Reds. "It can drain you mentally making a trip like that. To have a postseason game at home and be ready to go right from the start without putting extra stress on our bodies with home field advantage always helps.
"We've had a bit of drought since that senior class (of 2019) graduated. Hopefully, we can scratch out a few more wins and make the playoffs interesting."
