OTTUMWA — No one likes to talk about a no-hitter when it's in progress.
It was hard to ignore the zero under the hits column on the large scoreboard in left field at John Hart Stadium. Tucker Long saw it and knew what he was in the process of accomplishing on Wednesday night.
"I'm sitting there in the dugout. In my mind, I kind of knew something was going to happen," the Ottumwa freshman said after tossing a six-inning complete-game shutout in the second game of an Iowa Alliance Conference south division baseball doubleheader with Des Moines Lincoln. "I went out there and threw my heart out. I'm proud of the effort."
Long carried his no-hitter into the sixth inning. Aaron Guerrero, however, broke up the bid with a lead-off single into right.
"As soon as he dropped that one in, I was a little bummed out," Long said. "I love knowing that I've got a defense behind me. It makes the game so much easier. It makes it so much easier to throw. They had my back all night."
And they had Long's back after giving up what proved to be Lincoln's only hit in the second game, a 10-0 win for the Bulldogs clinched with a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth. Cameron Manary fired down to OHS second baseman Andrew Evans, who tagged out Guerrero trying to steal second allowing Long to face the minimum three batters in the top of the sixth.
"Everyone's got a good attitude on this team. Everyone is rooting for each other," Long said. "I don't have to worry about much when I'm on the mound knowing the talent I have behind me. I can give up balls in play and I know my guys are going to get them."
Besides allowing one hit over six innings on the mound, Long connected on six hits at the plate over the doubleheader sweep including a 4-4 effort in Ottumwa's opening-game 10-3 win over the Railsplitters. The Ottumwa freshman scored the first run of the day after connecting on a two-out double to left before coming home on single by Tanner Schark and a fielding error in center by Guerrero, giving the Bulldogs a quick 1-0 lead instantly setting a different tone against Lincoln from last week's doubleheader between the teams in Des Moines that saw the Railsplitters (14-22, 9-12 Iowa Alliance) secure a pair of wins over Ottumwa.
"We let them stay around in those games last week," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "We just weren't very consistent. Getting ahead is huge. It allowed us to dictate the games and changed the mindset immediately of both teams."
The Bulldogs built on the early lead in the opening game by scoring four runs on five hits in the bottom of the third. Four consecutive hits by Javen Rominger, Long, Schark and Jared Mitchell gave Ottumwa a 4-0 lead.
Matt Mitchell closed out the inning with a sacrifice fly to center, giving OHS a five-run lead. That proved to be plenty of run support for Mitchell, who retired the first 11 Lincoln batters of the opening game, striking out eight before finally giving up a single with two outs in the fourth to Hayden Wacha who was immediately picked off first base by the Bulldog sophomore.
"It started with Matt and Tucker on the hill for us in both games," Jaeger said. "Both guys threw lights out for us. Our bats came through again. Our runs scored and our hits have been very similar over the last few games. That's where we need it. From top to bottom, we're at our best when everyone on our team is swinging the bats well."
Ottumwa tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning of the opening game as Schark continued to swing a hot bat, driving Javen Rominger and Long with a two-run triple to center before coming home on a fielding error to give the Bulldogs an 8-0 lead. Rominger helped the Bulldogs respond after Lincoln put a pair of runs on the scoreboard in the sixth, driving in Luke Graeve with an RBI triple to left before coming home on an infield RBI single by Long, making a successful return to John Hart Stadium after walking off the field with a shoulder injury last week against Des Moines Roosevelt after colliding with Schark as both players attempted to make a diving catch in right-center field.
"It was definitely scary. Just having the confidence to come back and play again, making catches deep in the outfield and trusting Tanner to call balls," Rominger said. "In the back of my mind, I wasn't sure I'd be able to play again. It was hard to get back, but once I got back in the groove, everything was fine."
Rominger added three more hits in game two, scoring three of Ottumwa's 10 runs. Schark added his fourth hit of the doubleheader with a two-run triple in the first inning of the nightcap as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead.
"I'm so happy we got a sweep against Lincoln," Rominger said "The last time we played them, they wanted to fight us for no reason. To get a sweep against them after getting swept feels so good."
Ottumwa improved to 25-10 overall on the season and 19-7 in the Iowa Alliance standings, moving within two wins of matching Des Moines Roosevelt with a 21-7 conference record. The Bulldogs can get those two wins, and a share of the Iowa Alliance south division title, by sweeping a Senior Night doubleheader on Thursday against a Des Moines North squad that snapped a 103-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 10-9 win at Marshalltown.
"The approach for this was that this was going to be a business trip and we needed to take care of business," Jaeger said. "We've got to take care of business one game at a time. That's got to be our mindset from this point forward."
