BLOOMFIELD — In the end, the biggest player to take the field at the West Complex came up with the biggest hits of the Davis County Classic.
Owen Coffman, Grinnell's impressive 6-8 senior, scored the tiebreaking run in the top of the sixth after leading off the inning with a double to left center before driving in two runs with a single to right in the seventh as the Tigers improved to 6-0 on the season with a 6-2 win over Davis County in the championship game of the Mustangs' annual home baseball tournament. The game was the third of the four played on Saturday to be decided in the sixth inning or later after Davis County opened the day rallying for a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to edge Fairfield, 4-3, in the first semifinal.
"The boys battled pretty well," Davis County head baseball coach Todd White said. "They overcame some adversity, worked out of some jams. It was tight baseball all the way through."
After winning 7-1 over Van Buren County in the other semifinal, Grinnell limited the Mustangs to just one hit in the championship game. Still, the Tigers overcame an unforced error in the bottom of the first that allowed Davis County to push two runs across, tying the score in the fourth on a wild pitch by relief pitcher Clay Collier that allowed Kaleb Krumm to score with two outs before finally breaking the tie in the sixth thanks to a Mustang fielding mistake as Coffman moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Krumm, drawing a throw from first base that got away from Mustang third baseman Nolan Cremer allowing Coffman to put Grinnell on top for good.
"I'm really proud of how the guys hung in and battled," White said.
Dalton Reeves suffered the championship game loss in relief, coming in following a lead-off walk drawn by Alex Smith to open the fifth inning. Reeves faced off with Western Illinois recruit Colin Gibson after being unavailable for Davis County's previous two games due to a non-COVID illness.
"He wanted really badly to come play this morning (against Fairfield). I encouraged him to take a little more time just to relax and get a little more rest," White said. "I did think there would be a situation where we could get him in a little bit. It worked out where he got in for the championship game and helped contribute."
After drilling his second deep foul ball down the left field line, Gibson nearly dropped a potential tiebreaking hit down the right field line. After watching Gibson's hit to right drift just outside the foul line, Reeves forced the Grinnell third baseman into a fly out to center, the first of three straight outs recorded by Reeves to keep the title game tied at 2-2.
Davis County pitchers allowed just seven hits and six runs over the first 13 innings of the tournament despite playing in the fourth and fifth games of the week. Caedyn Glosser and Cremer combined to keep Fairfield (1-3) limited to just four hits over seven innings in Saturday's opener, striking 11 combined Trojans.
"Going into the season, I thought that would be one of our strengths," White said. "We've got some kids that can throw strikes. We needed it. We're a little short-handed this week."
After struggling to connect with the baseball in the first two games of the season, Fairfield put two runs up in the very first inning on Saturday against Davis County. Brody Angstead walked and made it to third base on a pair of wild pitches before scoring on a squeeze bunt by Talon Bates, who would reach on the play and score later in the inning on a sacrifice fly to left by Nate Woodburn.
Davis County rallied to tie the opening game at 2-2 on a walk and two Fairfield errors, bringing home Glen Goodson and Collier without a hit. Back-to-back hits by Wyatt Baker and Tate Allen to open the sixth set the table for Chandler Pumphrey's steal of home, giving Fairfield a late 3-2 lead.
Trojan errors, however, helped Davis County (2-3) rally once more. Noah Zmolek scored after reaching on a dropped fly in right on an RBI single to left by Gavin McCall before Glosser came home on a squeeze bunt by Easton White for what proved to be the winning run.
"It's very encouraging with some of the things we've done during the opening week," White said. "The schedule doesn't get any easier going into the second week. We've still got things to work on, but I like where we're at with this group."
Fairfield appeared poised to remain winless on the season trailing Van Buren County 7-1 entering the bottom of the seventh in the consolation game. The Trojans continued to struggle at the plate as Treyton Bainbridge and Casey Yochum had combined to throw a no-hitter for six innings before things came unraveled on the mound as three Warrior pitchers combined to walk five Fairfield batters in the final inning.
Brad Woodburn would collect Fairfield's only hit of the game with an RBI single following the first three Trojan walks, cutting Van Buren County's lead to 7-3. The Warriors (1-3) could not record an out in the final inning as Fairfield's improbable rally culminated with a fly ball to left that was dropped, allowing the final two runs to score in the day's most unusual contest.
"I told the boys that, it might have been ugly, but it's better than the alternative," Fairfield head baseball coach Josh Allison said. "Nobody plans to win that way. Nobody likes to win that way, but it's better than taking a loss."