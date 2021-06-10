KEOSAUQUA – Last season, Taylor Sprouse pitched five shutout innings against Burlington-Notre Dame.
It still wasn't good enough to lead the Van Buren County baseball team to a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Sprouse made the most of a second opportunity to pin a loss on the Nikes Thursday night at the Ferguson Complex. The sophomore hurler pitched another five shutout innings at Fred Perkins Field and held Burlington-Notre Dame to one run in the sixth, striking out Dylan Kipp looking to preserve a seven-run lead.
Despite a seventh-inning threat put together by the Nikes (5-3, 3-2 SEI south), relief pitcher Jackson Manning closed out the win for Sprouse and the Warriors. Manning and Wolf had consecutive run-scoring hits in the fifth inning that proved to be important in Van Buren County's impressive 8-6 win.
"Last year, we came up short against them last year," Sprouse said, referring to a 6-2 Burlington-Notre Dame victory on July 2 in a game Sprouse and Van Buren County led 2-0 after five innings. "I tried to keep that same energy going. I tried to throw strikes. I got in a groove. I found out they would swing at first-pitch strikes, so I kept throwing them and it resulted in a lot of 1-2-3 innings."
Manning, who would eventually close out Burlington-Notre Dame on the mound, got the Warriors started by reaching base on an error to open the bottom of the first before stealing second base. Treyton Bainbridge, the catcher for both Sprouse and Manning, put Van Buren County on top with the first of his two run-scoring hits.
Wyatt Mertens added a two-out RBI single in the first, opening a 2-0 Warrior lead. Sprouse, meanwhile, pitched around a two-out error in the second inning and a one-out single by Spencer Brent in the third, forcing batters with the chance to tie the game with one swing into three pop ups over the first three innings.
"This year already, even though we're still in the beginning somewhat, has been kind of a journey for our team," Van Buren County head baseball coach Chad Scott said. "We knew that we were going to have to play some clean baseball and Taylor was going to have to battle to win this game. I think he did a little more than that. He dominated. That's the mentality we need to have."
Burlington-Notre Dame senior pitcher Brady Oleson would bounce back from the opening two runs scored by Van Buren County, keeping the Warriors (5-5, 4-2 SEI south) off the scoreboard in the second and third innings. Back-to-back strikeouts in the fourth set up Oleson for a scoreless fourth before a single by Owen Loeffler kicked off a two-out scoring rally that continued with a walk drawn by Manning, setting up Ryan Wolf for a two-run double that doubled Van Buren County's lead.
"That's Warrior baseball. That's what we've done in the past," Scott said. "We come out, we pitch and we play good defense, but we also have good at-bats and put pressure on opposing defenses. This is the first time I've seen that out of this group."
Wolf added his second hit and third RBI in the following inning as four more hits led to three more runs, giving Van Buren County a seemingly commanding 8-0 lead. The Warriors 8-1 lead heading into the seventh was challenged by five hits by the Nikes, including a bases-clearing triple by Oleson that brought the tying run to the plate.
After giving up the five runs on five hits, Manning got a much-needed grounder back to the pitching mound off the bat of Josh Smith. Kipp, who the final two run-scoring hits in the fifth, could not find the tying blow to complete a Nike comeback lining out to left field to end the contest.
"I really wish I could have thrown a donut up there, but this was definitely one of my better starts," Sprouse said. "I definitely did not want to give up any more runs (after giving up one run in the sixth). I just went back and threw. It just felt great."