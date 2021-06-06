EDDYVILLE – Because there was no tournament in 2020, North Mahaska entered Saturday's 2021 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont baseball tournament as the defending champions.
It took every bit of fight the Warhawks had to defend their title.
Down to the final strike on Saturday night at Ron Welsch Field in the championship game against Pekin, Dylan Klinker refused to give in fouling off three straight pitches delivered by Levi Coleman before finally delivering a game-tying double down the left field line in the top of the seventh. Klinker would ultimately bring home the go-ahead run for the Warhawks in the ninth before Sam Terpstra secured an 8-7 win over the Panthers in a thrilling championship finale snaring a line drive back up the middle off the bat of Blake Juhl.
"The kids stayed with it and continued to compete. There were so many kids that did so many of the little things that helped us win this," North Mahaska head baseball coach Kevin Kelderman said. "We talk about it all the time. It's about being a complete team. That was a huge part of why we were able to bring home this championship again."
Klinker finished the tournament driving in four runs for the Warhawks after going 2-3 with a double and two RBIs earlier on Saturday in an 11-6 semifinal win over Pella Christian. North Mahaska played with the lead throughout the second game of the four played at Welsch Field on Saturday after jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
"Dylan was sick at the beginning of the year and struggled when he first came back," Kelderman said. "That was a super at-bat that he had late in the championship game. To gain that confidence and get back out there was huge for his confidence."
After leading throughout a win over Pella Christian, North Mahaska (6-3) had to battle from behind throughout the championship game against Pekin. Playing in their fourth game over the span of three days, Panther head coach Curtis "Pie" Reighard turned to a sophomore to make his first varsity pitching start in the title game after using senior hurler Brady Latcham to get past EBF, 14-4, in the day's first semifinal.
Levi Coleman went above and beyond for Reighard, coming within one strike of winning a championship game in his first start. Ultimately, Coleman would pitch eight innings giving the Panthers a chance to win the EBF tournament title allowing just five earned runs on seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts.
"Every high school coach has to look at how you can get your players motivated," Reighard said. "If we continue to play motivated during this busy stretch, we're going to do very well. If we're not motivated and we catch the summer blues, which is what we call it sometimes, we're going to struggle."
Pekin showed no signs of the summer blues on Monday, bouncing back for a 7-3 Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over Lone Tree. Despite suffering their first two losses of the season, the Panthers have answered the bell each time following up Friday's 5-2 SEISC north road loss at Hillcrest Academy by scoring the first nine runs of Saturday morning's five-inning semifinal win over EBF.
"We use our top two pitchers (Latcham and Chase Stansberry) for our conference games," Reighard said. "We need to win those games to try and defend our conference title."
Latcham followed up his winning effort on the mound in the EBF tournament against the Rockets by stepping up in the championship game at the plate, driving in three runs in his first four trips to the plate. Latcham and Chandler Stull both reached and scored in the very first inning as close calls on the base paths went the way of the Panthers with Stull narrowly avoiding a tag at home plate on Latcham's RBI single before Jaedon Wolver was called safe at first with two outs, allowing Latcham to come home with Pekin's second run of the opening frame.
North Mahaska fought back immediately, tying the game at 2-2 thanks to a pair of Panther fielding errors and two early walks by Coleman. Pekin regained a 5-2 lead in the third as Gage Gilliam found just enough space on the right side of the infield to sneak a tiebreaking RBI single through with one out before Juhl was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
"You compete until it's over," Kelderman said. "I'm guessing a lot of people probably thought early in this game that we were out of it, but different kids stepped out."
Latcham added a sacrifice fly to center in the fourth, scoring Brady Millikin to give Pekin it's largest lead of the title game at 6-2. That's when North Mahaska began the comeback scoring three times in the fifth with an RBI double by Nash Smith igniting the spark.
Latcham again struck in the sixth with an RBI double of his own that followed a one-out double by Stansberry, giving Coleman a 7-5 lead to protect in the seventh. The Warhawks again refused to go away as Blake Readshaw opened the final inning with a double, moving to third on a one-out single by Terpstra that put the tying run on base.
Smith pulled the Warhawks within 7-6 on a groundout to second, moving Terpstra into scoring position for Klinker's two-out, two-strike double down the line. Terpstra would ensure extra innings in the bottom of the seventh, tagging out Sven Dahlstrom at second base on a snap throw from catcher Ben Johannes, who came into the game after starting catch Jayden Stout went out to pitch for the first time this season to open the fifth.
"Little things like that are what make this game fun," Kelderman said. "When you have kids stepping up in roles they haven't been in this season and making plays, it's fun to watch as a coach."
Stansberry missed a potential game-winning home run in the bottom of the eighth, officially leaving Coleman with a no-decision for the Panthers (5-2) in his first varsity pitching start having hit the pitch-count limit after eight innings. Cael Baker allowed three straight batters to reach with one out in the ninth, setting up Klinker for the decisive sacrifice fly as Ty Kelderman scored after reaching on an infield single.
EBF improved to 6-1 on the day, bouncing back from the first loss of the season to hold off Pella Christian in the tournament's third-place game 8-5. Devin Jager had three of EBF's six hits against the Eagles, Thane Alexander scored three of EBF's eight runs and Jared McCrea had the only extra-base hit of the consolation contest for the Rockets with a two-run double.