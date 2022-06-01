KEOSAUQUA — Taylor Sprouse would have loved nothing more than to close out the Cardinal Comets on Tuesday.
Leading 4-1 with two outs in the seventh inning, Sprouse was one pitch away from closing out a complete game on the mound and the first Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win of the season for the Van Buren County baseball team. Cardinal, ever the resilient squad, twice put that one pitch into the outfield for game-extending hits putting the tying run on base while finally bringing Sprouse's night on the mound to a close.
"I wanted to finish it as badly as we needed the win," Sprouse said. "I was just relieved that he (relief pitcher Lukas Felt) went in there and threw strikes."
Just a week after wins seemed to elude the Warriors, Fett was able to close out a second straight victory for Van Buren County with just three pitches. Josh Courtney swung at a 2-0 pitch, grounding out to Warrior second baseman Dylan Richardson clinching a hard-fought 4-2 win at the Mildred and Eddie Ferguson Sports Complex.
After suffering through five straight losses, Van Buren County gained some confidence entering Tuesday's game with a much-needed 11-6 win on Saturday over Fairfield in the third-place game of the Davis County Classic. For the first time this season, the Warriors never trailed in Tuesday's contest snapping a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth before shutting down Cardinal's rally in the seventh.
"It really helped us to come in here to battle it out," Sprouse said. "Winning on Saturday really boosted our morale. We were really down on ourselves after losing five in row. We just went out and won as a team."
Sprouse was matched for most of the night by Cardinal freshman Tatem Telfer, who finally brought Sprouse's night to an end on the mound with an RBI single in the seventh that scored Landon Becker, pulling the Comets with two runs. Both Telfer and Sprouse allowed just one run apiece with Telfer pitching into the fifth, striking out eight of 19 batters faced overcoming early wild pitches that allowed Bailey Roen to score after opening the game with a single in the first for the Warriors.
"It was definitely tough out there. When it came down to it, I didn't have my best stuff and he (Sprouse) did," Telfer said. "That's what got us at the end. My curveball was working pretty good. I'd get them up in the count and throw the curveball for the strikeout. That seemed to get me out of trouble most of the night."
After stranding runners on base in each of the first four innings, Cardinal finally brought the tying run home in the fifth. Becker, who went 3-3 while reaching base in all four trips to the plate, singled in Tristin Cloke with one out to even the score before Sprouse stranded two runners in scoring position by coaxing Drake Durflinger and Telfer into consecutive groundouts.
"I thought both pitchers did a really good job," Cardinal head baseball coach Ryan Renfrew said. "We hit the ball pretty decently. I thought we had some competitive at-bats. We just weren't able to string things together at the right time."
It was Van Buren County that would string together a winning rally in the sixth starting with a lead-off single by Maddix Kite, who was initially forced out at second as Isaac Lett fired back into the infield after failing to snag a ball hit out to left by Jackson Manning. Undaunted, Sprouse drew a one-out walk bringing up Izaak Loeffler who had grounded out and struck out in his two previous at-bats.
"I just got up to the plate and convinced myself that I could not get out again," Loeffler said. "I had to do something for my team."
Loeffler saw a great pitch to hit initially from Cloke, who had come on to pitch for Telfer one inning earlier. After taking the fastball for a strike, Loeffler swung and missed at a curveball and was one strike away from going 0-3 on the night while missing out on a chance to put the Warriors in front.
Then came another fastball. Loeffler wasn't about to let that one go by.
"My eyes lit up," Loeffler said. "I just sat back and told myself to drive it back up the middle."
Loeffler did just that, setting off a celebration in the Warrior dugout by driving an tie breaking RBI single into center bringing home Manning with the go-ahead run. Tyler Stoltz, running for Sprouse, would reach third on the hit and score on the second pitch thrown by Blaine Bryant before Owen Loeffler added a clutch two-out RBI single of his own to put the Warriors up 4-1 in the sixth.
"We've hung our hat for a lot of years on pitching and defense. That's what kept us in the game and allowed us to do enough to win late," Van Buren County head baseball coach Chad Scott said. "It was good to see the Loefflers both step up for us when we needed it. Saturday was good for us to get that win over Fairfield. We played that game without Lucas. We're going to take it from here and try to get another big one on Thursday."
That big one for Van Buren County (3-5, 1-1 SEI south) will be at Central Lee as the Warriors will be seeking their third straight win. Cardinal (2-3, 2-2 SEI south), coming off a 10-8 loss to Davis County on Wednesday in which the Comets again stranded the tying run on base in the seventh, will host West Burlington in conference action on Thursday as local youth and Little League players and coaches will be honored at Cardinal prior to the varsity contest.