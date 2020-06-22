BLOOMFIELD — It was a big day for Wyatt Mertens.
The Van Buren County freshman stepped on the field for just his second time as a varsity baseball player. Besides playing left field for the first time for the Warriors, Mertens collected his first two hits and scored his first two runs in a 15-2 win at Davis County on Saturday.
"I was little nervous being out there on the field for the first time with the varsity team," Mertens said. "I just knew I had to do my best to help the team win."
There were Van Buren County players that had more hits, bigger hits, scored more and drove in more runs against the Mustangs. Mertens, however, had the added burden of replacing Cory Bunnell both in the field and in the batting order after Bunnell injured his leg attempting to make a diving catch near the fence in left field in the very first inning.
"Cory hit the fence pretty hard. We were all talking as a team and we were just hoping that Cory is going to be okay," Van Buren County head baseball coach Chad Scott said. "The main feeling was that we still had a game to play. We still had to go out and play it."
That was easier said than done as the game came to a jarring halt with Bunnell down on the warning track after Clayton Collier's lead-off double for Davis County. Most of the players streamed out of the Van Buren County dugout, as did Scott, and huddled around Bunnell as an ambulance was called to stretcher the Warrior senior off the field.
"My mind was mostly on Cory at that point," Mertens said. "I was just hoping he was going to be OK."
The Warriors were up 2-0 at the time thanks to Ryan Wolf's two-run home run in the top of the first. Collier's lead-off double not only gave Davis County a chance to immediately respond to the home run, but led to an injury that delayed the game for over 30 minutes as the Warriors tried to physically and emotionally respond.
"We talk about it all the time. No matter if you are the starting pitcher that night, the best player on the team or the guy sitting on the bench, at Van Buren we consider ourselves a family," Scott said. "When one of us goes down, we're all there for him. That's what I saw with Cory.
"I think at that point, our feeling as a team was we had to win this game for Cory," Wolf added. "Our brother went down. We had to go back out there and win."
Collier would come around to score after the double, but it came three batters later after Treyton Bainbridge forced a groundout and a strikeout. Dalton Reeves drove in Collier with an RBI double to left, right past Mertens, to cut Van Buren County's lead to 2-1.
That would be as close as the Mustangs would get. Bainbridge forced Carson Maeder to ground out to short, stranding a pair of base runners, before the Warrior bats came back to life in the second inning. Mertens started that rally, blooping a single into right for his first career varsity base hit leading off the frame batting in the spot that Bunnell would have been occupying.
"I was nervous again. I've never faced a pitcher with that type of velocity," Mertens said. "I was nervous getting ready, but you just have to step in there and hit. I just watched the ball in and unloaded early."
Mertens came around to score his first varsity run on an RBI single by Jackson Manning, giving Van Buren County (1-1) a 3-1 lead. It would be the first of 13 runs scored over the final four innings as the Warriors turned the batting order around five times.
Jonah Heckenberg was one of five Warriors batters to make five trips to the plate in as many innings, reaching base in all five innings. Heckenberg scored once in each of the first four innings before being stranded on second base in the fifth, coming a few feet away from scoring for the fifth straight inning when Tony Davidson lined a two-out pitch to right that just drifted foul.
"We made an improvement from our season opener (at West Burlington) to this game. I think we got a lot of jitters out of the way and took a step forward," Scott said. "We've got to be ready for a busy stretch. We've got four games in five days this week."
Gavin McCall added a solo home run for Davis County, capping the scoring for the Mustangs in the final game of a rough opening week. Davis County fell to 0-3 on the season, losing all three games in less than seven innings.
"We're just kind of learning on the fly right now," Davis County head baseball coach Todd White said. "We've just got to get more consistent in a lot of different areas. That's about where we're at right now."
Davis County is scheduled to make up a South Central Conference home game against Albia on Tuesday night. The game was rained out on Friday.
Van Buren County had a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division contest at Cardinal rained out on Monday, which has been rescheduled for Saturday. The Warriors host Central Lee on Tuesday.