BLOOMFIELD — Three innings into the championship game on Saturday at the Mustang Classic, things were not going well for the Van Buren County baseball team.
Three errors in the first inning had aided a five-run rally by the Fairfield Trojans. The Warriors had stranded five base runners and allowed two more runs on three more hits in the third inning, falling behind 7-0 at the West Complex.
As they walked off the field heading into the fourth inning, the message was clearly stated by junior Lucas Fett. This is not who the Warriors are anymore.
"Fett is a great leader for us on our team. Anything that comes out of his mouth, all the guys kind of respect it," VBC senior Jackson Manning said. "If he thinks we can win, that kind of fired everyone up. Everyone was engaged from that point on."
What followed was a five-run rally in the very next inning by the Warriors, getting right back in the game instead of letting Fairfield run away with the title. Three more runs in the sixth and two insurance runs in the seventh would complete the comeback as Van Buren County knocked off two quality teams, following a 9-3 semifinal win over Moravia up with a 10-7 come-from-behind victory over the Trojans bringing the Mustang Classic championship trophy back to Keosauqua.
"In previous years, if I'm being honest, we haven't had a ton of success," Manning said. "Our thing was to always come out flat. If something bad happened, we'd be down.
"It's like Fett said. That's the old Van Buren baseball. We've got a bunch of guys here that want to win. This is a new year. This is a new team."
Van Buren County improved to 5-1, the best start for the Warriors since 2019. In the previous three seasons since, the Warriors are a combined 30-35 struggling to sustain success trading winning streaks and losing streaks throughout last season when Van Buren County finished 12-16 suffering through a pair of four-game losing streaks and a five-game skid that finally ended early last year with an 11-6 consolation game win over Fairfield in the Mustang Classic.
It was also at that tournament that Manning found success on the mound by utilizing a quick style rapidly delivering pitches during a complete-game effort in the victory over the Trojans last June. Manning used that same quick pace to keep Fairfield from mounting a comeback in the last two innings retiring six of seven batters faced including three strikeouts to clinch the championship for Van Buren County.
"I like to work fast. It doesn't give me a lot of time to think, so my mind is clear and I'm just going," Manning said. "As a fielder, I know it's fun when the pitcher is working fast. You know the game is going to keep moving and we can keep momentum going our way."
Manning helped aid the comeback for the Warriors at the plate, clearing the bases with a double to center that cut Fairfield's lead to 7-5. Back up in the sixth inning with Fairfield still leading, Manning doubled in Izaak Loeffler cutting the Trojan lead to a single lead before coming home with the tying run on a pair of wild pitches.
"These guys just have a never-say-die attitude," Van Buren County head coach Chad Scott said. "They have a lot of resiliency. Jackson was just tremendous. That's what we need with him being a senior."
Sam Warth would come around to score the go-ahead run before the sixth inning was over for the Warriors. Fairfield pitching walked six batters throughout the game and hit a pair of batters while committing three errors in the fourth, helping aid Van Buren County's comeback effort.
"I'm not surprised Van Buren County was able to come back. Coach Scott does an amazing job with those guys. They've got a culture that they believe they can keep going despite whatever is happening," Fairfield head baseball coach Josh Allison said. "We didn't tack on at times where we had chances to tack on more runs. That ultimately came back to bite us in the end."
Fairfield (3-4) advanced to the finals of the Mustang Classic using a late rally of their own to knock off Davis County in the first of the four games on Saturday. Tied 5-5 after six innings, the Trojans put five runs on the scoreboard in the final inning to secure a 10-6 win over the Mustangs including two-out run-scoring hits by Tallon Bates and Aidan Kreuter.
"We had a lot of guys picking each other up," Allison said. "We had some miscues against Davis County, but the next guy would step up to pick the rest of the team up. We didn't allow things to snowball. We're at a point in the season where we're either going to win or we're going to learn."
Davis County was able to snap a six-game losing streak in the third-place game on Saturday, stunning Moravia by scoring six runs in the final three innings to secure a 7-4 victory over the Mohawks. Duke Scott went 4-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored as the Mustangs scored four times in the sixth to take the lead for good.
"We've gone through some tough stretches early on, but we finally put closer to a seven-inning effort together," Davis County head baseball coach Todd White said. "This was a trying week for us. We've had some good spurts, but we've also not played super well at times. It was good to see the boys bounce back. Hopefully, that will carry on throughout the rest of the season."
Moravia, entering the day with a 6-1 record, fell to 6-3 after dropping both games in Bloomfield. The Mohawks led 2-0 early against Van Buren County before allowing five runs in the fourth inning as the Warriors stormed back for a 9-3 semifinal win.
"We just didn't play very well," Moravia head baseball coach Bill Huisman said. "There were mistakes all the way through. There were circus acts out there with some of our base running against Davis County.
"We'll be okay. We've got a good ball club with a lot of nice players. We just have to get rested up and ready for another run."
