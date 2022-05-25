PEKIN — Just four days after taking off his running shoes for the final time as a sophomore, Jaedon Wolver wasn't sure how quickly he would adjust to be back on the baseball field for the Pekin Panthers.
The adjustment was better than expected on Tuesday. Wolver not only delivered the decisive blow of Pekin's first win, driving a go-ahead grand slam over the fence in left field, but closed out the game on the mound retiring six of seven batters faced including four straight strikeouts to finish off a 12-8 win over Van Buren County.
"I wasn't expecting a grand slam in one of my first games back. I figured it would take a few games to get settled in," Wolver said. "I'm glad that I got settled in quicker than I expected to."
Wolver was able to put one ball in play on Monday in his first game back for the Panthers, going 0-2 against Mediapolis while reaching twice after being hit by a pitch and drawing a walk in four trips to the plate. After scoring one of Pekin's three runs against the Bulldogs, Wolver collected his first two hits of the season on Tuesday driving in his first five runs with an RBI double in the second before scoring on an RBI single by Colton Comstock to tie the back-and-forth battle at 4-4.
"I'm not surprised. I'm used to adapting quickly to situations," Wolver said. "I did think, with track season just getting over with last week, that it would take a little longer to get completely back up to speed. It's always welcome to have success a little sooner than expected."
Van Buren County, meanwhile, dropped a fourth straight game on Wednesday falling 17-0 against Southeast Conference favorite Fort Madison in one of the few games that avoided being called off due to rain. After opening the season with a 7-3 win at Mount Pleasant, the Warriors have dropped four straight including a 4-2 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division loss to Burlington-Notre Dame on Monday in which the Nikes scored twice in the seventh after Van Buren County had rallied to tie the game in the sixth.
"It just seems like, in a few of these games, one inning has kind of gotten away from us and we haven't been able to battle back," Van Buren County head baseball coach Chad Scott said. "We need to be locked in for seven innings whether we have the lead or we're down a couple runs. We need to play a full seven innings and we need to be able to finish."
The Warriors were able to score the first run of a game for the first time this season in Tuesday's loss at Pekin (1-2), taking advantage of an inning-extending error that allowed Jackson Manning to reach and eventually score on a wild pitch in the top of the first. The Panthers responded by drawing three walks off Lukas McEntee in the bottom of the first, putting two runs on the board on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Cade Parmenter and a wild pitch that brought in Chase Stansberry with the go-ahead run.
Back came Van Buren County (1-4), using three hits in the top of the second inning to bring home three runs. Manning followed a game-tying RBI single by Bailey Roen with a tiebreaking two-run single, putting the Warriors up 4-2.
After being pulled early in the second inning off the mound, McEntee would put Van Buren County on top again in the third snapping a 4-4 tie with a lead-off home run to left. Three more hits strung together in the fourth inning brought in three more Warrior runs, including a two-run double by Manning that put Van Buren County up 8-4.
"Our pitching wasn't as tight as it should have been, but I don't think (Van Buren County's) was either," Pekin head baseball coach Curtis 'Pie' Reighard said. "That's where you start producing runs with hits and home runs. Especially with the wind here at Pekin. You might as well figure on a few going out."
Pekin's second home of the season came at the end of a game-changing seven-run rally in the fourth. Five straight batters reached to open the inning, cutting Van Buren County's lead to 8-6.
Blake Juhl drew Pekin's eighth walk of the night two batters later, cutting the Warrior lead to 8-7. That brought up Wolver who was simply looking to put the ball in play at least trying to tie the game with a productive out.
"I just wanted to get a hard base hit or a deep fly out to get that runner home from third," Wolver said. "I just figured that I needed to hit it hard somewhere when I came up to the plate."
Wolver's deep fly to left carried over the fence, giving Pekin a sudden 11-8 lead. Van Buren County would give themselves one more chance to answer in the top of the fifth, putting two on with two out for Manning who was finally retired by Comstock coaxing a pop up on the infield to the hottest hitter in the Warrior line-up.
"Colton really threw well to get us through the middle of the game," Reighard said. "We only pulled him because we want to use him on Friday (at Winfield-Mount Union). He could have finished the game, but it was a good thing. We've got a lot of guys that can be good pitchers. We just have to get them into games."