OTTUMWA — Zane Kirubakaran had gone a decade without recording a hit on a baseball diamond.
"I think my last hit was in Little League," Kirubakaran said. "I couldn't even tell you what year it was. I can't remember that far back."
With many of his former Little League and current Ottumwa High School teammates ready to explode on Friday night from the first-base dugout at John Hart Stadium, Kirubakaran lined a ball that just got over the glove of Des Moines North first baseman Dupree Whitney and dropped safely into left field. The fourth-inning single set off the biggest cheer of the night as Bulldog players celebrated a well-earned first-ever high school varsity hit for their senior teammate.
Four pitches later, the Bulldogs had even more to celebrate. Luke Graeve's RBI double to left field brought home Koby Chantalavanh with Ottumwa's 30th overall run of the Senior Night doubleheader, clinching a second straight four-inning 15-0 win over the Polar Bears allowing the Bulldogs to earn a share of the first-ever Iowa Alliance Conference south division baseball regular-season title.
"It was awesome," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "It was well worth all the time and energy."
That time and energy on Friday came in the hours leading up to the Senior Night doubleheader, which featured the honoring of 11 Ottumwa senior players in between games. Having already rescheduled the games from Thursday due to rain, another round of showers on Friday that ultimately forced the first day of the Ottumwa Classic softball tournament to be canceled saturated John Hart Stadium during the morning hours.
Rather than try to squeeze in the games next week, or possibly call off the Senior Night doubleheader all together, Jaeger and Ottumwa coaches went to work getting the field ready for the games starting at noon. Hours of work allowed the games to begin right on time with the opener starting right at 5 p.m.
"It means a lot to these guys," Jaeger said. "The fact that we could put in the time and effort for these guys to be able to play is huge. They deserve it. They've put in all the blood, sweat and tears. That's the least we could do to give them their night of appreciation for they've done for our program over the past four years."
Once on the field, the Bulldogs went to work on securing a pair of conference-clinching wins. Carter Thompson helped fellow OHS senior Jarrett Wellings pitch a scoreless opening inning, turning a double play with Andrew Evans, before three more Bulldog seniors teamed up to bring in two of Ottumwa's three first-inning runs as Tanner Schark singled in Graeve before scoring on Jared Mitchell's RBI double.
"At the end of the day, you just have to remember all these good times and you also have to realize it's not going to last forever," Mitchell said after connecting on two doubles in the opening game on Senior Night. "Being out here with these guys one more time and getting wins is the ultimate goal no matter how you look at it."
Cason Palm, another Ottumwa senior, singled and scored on an error in the second inning before Graeve scored for the second time on an RBI groundout by Javen Rominger, opening a 5-0 Bulldog lead. That would prove to be plenty of run support for Wellings, who picked up his first win of his senior season allowing just two hits and four base runners over four innings while striking out six batters.
"For the first three innings, I was pretty much fine. When I walked out for the final inning, I kind of realized this was going to be it," Wellings said. "It hit me at first what this night meant being a senior and it started to slowly sink in again during the final inning. It felt good to show what I got one last time."
Wellings helped Ottumwa bring the opening game to an early end, connecting one of the seven hits that helped the Bulldogs clinch the first four-inning win. Luke Reinhard, another Ottumwa senior, and Thompson each picked up a pair of hits during a 10-run rally that put the opening game away with Thompson's second hit, an RBI double, bringing home Palm to plate Ottumwa's 15th run of the opener.
"We preach year in and year out that you have to accept the role that you're in," Jaeger said. "When it's your time to shine, that's your time. All of our guys stepped up in a big way. They didn't lose focus. We're taking it one game at a time."
Schark, Wellings, Reinhard, Mitchell, Thompson, Kirubakaran, Graeve, Palm, Camden Cormeny, Kurtis Mull and Aaron 'A.J.' Guest were all honored with their parents in between the games. Cormeny took away a potential one-out first-inning hit from Teagan O'Brien, leaping to snag a line drive at first base to help Mull pitch the first of his two scoreless innings in game two.
"In most sports, they are team sports, but you mostly rely on yourself. In baseball, so much of it comes down to relying on each other," Wellings said. "It just seems like it brings people together. We've been playing baseball together for so long it seems like that's where most of our longest friendships have been made."
Kirubakaran, who stepped away from baseball for several years, can certainly speak to that kinship in just one year back in the sport. Having never pitched before, Kirubakaran made his second ever appearance on the mound in the third inning of game two pitching his second scoreless inning striking out two batters as Ottumwa never looked back in the nightcap after scoring eight runs in the first inning and five runs in the second.
"I learned all the fundamentals in just a few months," Kirubakaran said. "It warmed my heart to see these guys when I got back to the dugout at the end of the game. I've been telling everyone that I regret not playing (baseball) sooner. I wish I would have been played throughout high school. I decided to play it for my senior year. It was definitely worth it."
Ottumwa (27-10, 21-7 Iowa Alliance) heads to Waukee on Monday afternoon for a single varsity contest starting at 3 p.m. The Bulldogs will return to Waukee on Friday for the Class 4A substate quarterfinals.
