OTTUMWA — In his final season in an Ottumwa High School boys basketball uniform, Adam Greiner earned unanimous CIML Metro All-Conference first team honors.
Greiner, who led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17.6 points and rebounding with seven boards a contest, was one of five players to be unanimously selected to the CIML Metro's first team. Des Moines Hoover junior teammates Elijah Vos and Chase Henderson joined Greiner, Des Moines Lincoln sophomore Trovary Cavil and Des Moines East sophomore Tyron Wright as the five unanimous first-team all-conference selections.
Greiner was the second-leading scorer in the Metro, just 5.4 points a game behind Henderson, while finishing as the fourth-leading rebounder. Greiner also collected a team-leading two steals a game and was second in the Metro averaging 5.9 field goals and 4.7 free throws made per game.
Mason Young earned second-team all-Metro honors for the Bulldogs, averaging 5.9 points and 6.1 rebounds a game. Cale Leonard, Armani Robinson and Allen Cook were each honorable mention selections.