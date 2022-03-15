BLOOMFIELD — Almost two months after becoming the program's all-time top scorer, Davis County senior Dalton Reeves was named to the Class 2A All-State third team by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
Reeves finished with 1,401 career points scored for the Mustangs, breaking the record of 1,269 points scored by Chuck Locke from 1973-77. Reeves surpassed Locke during a 27-point effort against Fairfield back on Jan. 24, after which Locke congratulated the Davis County senior on the achievement.
"It's an amazing feeling to own this record," Reeves said. "I can't wait to come back here and soak it in with my kids and my grandkids.
"Of course, it might be broken by then."
Reeves finished with the fifth-highest scoring average in Class 2A, scoring 22.8 points per game to lead the South Central Conference. Besides scoring an SCC-best 502 total points this season, Reeves also led the conference with 185 made field goals and 127 made free throws.
"Hopefully, 1,401 will stay up there as the all-time career scoring mark for a little while," Reeves said. "It's just like Mr. Locke said that night that I broke his record. Records are meant to be broken. I'd like to see it stay up there for a little while, but I also wouldn't mind seeing someone break it in my lifetime."
The IPSWA announced the 2022 boys basketball all-state teams on Tuesday. The teams were selected by print sports writers in Iowa during a meeting on Saturday.
Finishing his high school career Friday with a triple-double to lead Ames to a Class 4A state title, sports writers and coaches voted Tamin Lipsey as Mr. Basketball. The Iowa State Cyclone signee adds the honor to a resume that includes a 2019 gold medal in the FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
The 6-2 senior averaged 15.7 points per game, shot 56.7-percent from the field, and 72.5-percent from the charity stripe this season for the Ames Little Cyclones. Lipsey broke the school’s record for career assists with 339.