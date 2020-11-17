PEKIN — When it was all said and done, Pekin head girls basketball coach Davis Eidahl summed up the night of girls basketball at the annual Pekin Jamboree with a statement that sums up that state of sports and, well, pretty much everything in life at the moment.
"It was definitely a different environment."
The reminders of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic were on display by everything that wasn't normally inside the Pekin High School gymnasium on Jamboree night. There were no fans, family or friends, allowed in attendance for the four 16-minute preseason contests as Albia, Cardinal, Twin Cedars, Sigourney, Mid-Prairie and Van Buren County joined the Panthers on the hardwood for an annual event that was anything but a given from happening this year.
"It was really weird. We usually have four teams here at the same time (two on the court and two preparing to play), so you have all those fans and all those student sections here," Van Buren County senior Isabel Manning said. "It's really different being so quiet without everyone else here. I think our team did a good job pumping ourselves up before the game."
Manning, the senior captain of the Warriors, had four points for Van Buren County in a 19-16 loss to Pekin that closed out the night. Sophie Wittrock led the Panthers with seven points, including the final two on a pair of free throws with 1.9 seconds left, while also collecting the final assist of the night finding Kerrigan Pope for a go-ahead lay-up with 40 seconds left before collecting the night's final steal as Van Buren County's final inbounds pass.
"I never really play that well in the Jamboree. It was good to get the rust off now instead of when the season starts," Wittrock said. "It was really odd being in here without fans. I don't like it. It's so quiet. It kind of keeps you from getting yourself motivated."
The night was began like it started with two area teams battling into the final seconds. Albia scored the final nine points of a 16-14 win over Cardinal to open the night, taking the lead for good with 20 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Sophie Waber.
"We really figured out their offense. Our defense was a lot better down the stretch," Waber said. "I was just open on that last shot. It was a good pass by Danica (Workman) to see that."
Alexia McClure ultimately had the final shot of the night with the Comets down by two as time was winding down. After hitting a deep 3-pointer from the same spot to end the first eight-minute period, McClure's bid for a game-winning shot was just strong to close out a thrilling opener at the jamboree.
"I played a lot of young kids. They're getting to the point where the girls on the court are playing with a lot of new people," Cardinal head girls basketball coach Makenzie Ostrander said. "We ran through our offense, but sometimes you're so open that it scares you a little bit. We have to finish around the basket. If we finish those six or eight bunnies around the basket, we win by 10 or 12 points."
Kinsey Hissem scored five of Cardinal's 12 points in the first period as the Comets built a 12-6 lead heading into the second and final period. Becca Spinler countered with five points in the second half to help the Lady Dees rally from a 14-7 deficit.
"We're going to take every opportunity we can and make the best of it," Albia head girls basketball coach Katy Dykes said. "We just don't know how many opportunities we're going to have. The girls needed this to understand the game more, learn how to play together more. I saw growth all the way through. The girls did a nice job listening and doing what we asked of them."
The second game saw Twin Cedars hold Pekin's junior varsity to one free throw by Lily Reneker in a 20-1 win. Cheyanne Bruns scored eight points while Brooke Roby added five for the Sabers, who arrived at the jamboree with just six players in yet another reminder of the difficulties teams are dealing with while trying to prepare for a season in the midst of a pandemic.
"We've got four girls that are currently in quarantine that, hopefully, we'll have back after Thanksgiving," Twin Cedars coach Andy Harter said. "That's better than nothing. I'm just glad we could play. You're counting your blessing nowadays. Some of those girls that are out are starters. We're somewhat deep with 10 girls and we're well conditioned. It is what it is and we'll go from there."
Sigourney started strong in the third game of the jamboree, jumping out to a 9-3 against Mid-Prairie with a pair of long jumpers from Rain Barthelman and Macy Fisch greeting the Golden Hawks. The answer against the Savages proved to be a pressure defense that sped up the game, allowing Mid-Prairie to score 18 unanswered points that paved the way to a 28-15 win.
"They're athletic and forced us into a lot of turnovers," Sigourney head girls basketball coach Zach Tremmel said. "We lost our point guard from last year. We knew going in pressure was going to be an issue. We're playing a freshman at the point who didn't even play in the first quarter. I think we'll be alright. We've got a new girls that we're bringing in from last year's team."
Maya Nonnermann led all scorers on the night with 11 points, one ahead of Mid-Prairie teammate Myah Luger's 10-point effort. Sigourney heads to Cardinal while Pekin heads to Oskaloosa on Friday for Iowa Hall-of-Pride scrimmages featuring preseason action for both girls and boys basketball teams with the regular season set to tip off next week.
All of that, however, could change at any minute. It's a fact that, in the middle of a pandemic, all coaches are fully aware of.
"Right now, we've got a 22-game schedule. I'd settle for getting 15 of those games in," Tremmel said. "We're just going to take it week to week, try and stay healthy and enjoy the season because we don't know how much of the season we're going to have."