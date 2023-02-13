DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School girls basketball team matched the winningest season for Joe VandenBerg in four years as head coach of the program on Friday night, closing out the regular season with a 62-24 win at Des Moines East.
Brylee Jaeger was the only Ottumwa player to reach double figures in the balanced effort. Jaeger led the Bulldogs with a game-high 12 points and eight steals as Ottumwa forced the Scarlets into 33 turnovers during the contest.
Des Moines East (0-21) was able to hit 10 field goals during the contest after being held to just three points by the Bulldogs in a 75-3 loss earlier this season at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. Arina Tembo led the Scarlets on Friday with eight points.
Ottumwa finishes the regular season with a record of 13-7, clinching the best win percentage for VandenBerg in four seasons as head coach. The 2019-20 OHS team finished 13-10.
Ottumwa will open postseason play on Saturday at 10th-ranked Iowa City Liberty. The Class 5A regional semifinal tips off at 7 p.m.
