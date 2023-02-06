OTTUMWA — Neil Hartz promised one thing going into Friday night.
"Roosevelt isn't going to score 95 points against us again," the Ottumwa head boys basketball coach said.
After dropping a 95-67 decision to the Roughriders back on Dec. 16, the Ottumwa boys basketball team held the Roughriders to 26 fewer points in the Iowa Alliance conference rematch on Friday. The Bulldogs, however, were held to 23 fewer points than the first meeting with Roosevelt as offensive droughts in each half cost OHS in a 69-44 loss on Friday at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
Tae Jackson led a balanced attack for Roosevelt, scoring a game-high 17 points while hauling in nine rebounds and a game-high five steals. Sam King added 12 points against the Bulldogs while George Williams, who did not score a point against Ottumwa back on Dec. 16, scored 11 points in Friday's rematch.
"The last time we played them (back on Dec. 16), they shot 68 percent from the field," Hartz said of Roosevelt. "They didn't shoot it that well. We made it point not to let them hang 90 points on us. It was going to take the same type of defensive effort we've had in recent games."
Ottumwa, however, struggled offensively as Roosevelt used an 8-1 run to snap a 10-10 tie late in the first quarter. The Roughriders then scored the first 11 points of the second quarter as the Bulldogs failed to score for over four minutes, allowing Roosevelt to build a 29-14 lead.
Rahsha Pope led Ottumwa (4-12, 2-9 Iowa Alliance) with 11 points in the loss. After traveling to Mount Pleasant on Monday, Ottumwa will be home to face Des Moines Lincoln on Tuesday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Roosevelt 53, Ottumwa 37
OTTUMWA — Camdyn Crouse led the Bulldogs with 11 points in a tough Iowa Alliance conference loss to Des Moines Roosevelt on Friday.
Ottumwa was able to hang with last year's Class 5A state tournament qualifier, cutting Roosevelt's lead to 15-13 after one quarter and 26-22 at the half. The Bulldogs stayed within eight heading into the fourth quarter before scoring just five points in the final eight minutes of the contest.
"I think we just ran out of steam in the fourth quarter," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "It was a very physical game. We were able to hang in there and do some things we wanted to do, but I think the physicality of the game got to us late."
Peyton Twelmeyer led Roosevelt with 11 points in the win, including a trio of 3-pointers. Iowa State signee Arianna Jackson scored 10 points, half of her season average 20.2 points a game.
Ottumwa (10-7, 5-6 Iowa Alliance) wraps up an eight-game homestand facing Mount Pleasant on Monday and Des Moines Lincoln on Tuesday.
