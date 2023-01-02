OTTUMWA — Monday's scheduled varsity Iowa Alliance Conference girls and boys basketball games between Ottumwa and Mason City at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines has been postponed out of concern for the safety of the Mason City players and fans. The Mason City area is under an ice storm warning.
The games will be played at Evans Middle School Gymnasium in Ottumwa on Saturday, Jan. 28. The varsity doubleheader will begin with the girls contest starting at 2 p.m.
Those that have purchased a ticket for Monday's games will receive an e-mail and a refund.
