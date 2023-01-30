OTTUMWA — All Neil Hartz wanted was to see the kids walk off the court with a win.
"I don't care how or who," Hartz said. "These kids deserve a win. They play hard for me."
After nine straight games ending with frustrating results, the Ottumwa boys basketball team got that much-sough after win on Friday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. Three Bulldogs reach double figures in scoring, led by a 14-point night from Shakur Pope, in a 56-51 Iowa Alliance triumph over Des Moines North.
Trae Brown and Allen Cook each added 13 points for Ottumwa while combining to pull in 16 of Ottumwa's 27 rebounds against the Polar Bears. Brown came with a rebound of a double-double, hauling in a team-high nine boards, as the Bulldogs opened the second half outscoring North 17-8 in the third quarter turning a slim 25-24 Polar Bear lead into a 41-33 OHS advantage heading into the fourth.
Kenny Brooks led North (2-13) in the loss, producing a double-double for the Polar Bears with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds. Ultimately, Ottumwa was able to win the turnover battle after struggling in that department throughout their nine-game losing streak forcing North in to 20 turnovers including eight by Brooks while committing just 14 offensively on an efficient night as Ottumwa shot over 50 percent (24-47) from the field.
Ottumwa did not get the chance to go for two straight wins over the weekend, however, as weather once again forced a match-up between the Bulldogs and Mason City to be called off. The game had been rescheduled to this past Saturday after winter weather in northern Iowa forced the originally-scheduled meeting between the teams at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Jan. 2 to be called off.
The Ottumwa girls, meanwhile, struggled for the second time this season with a top-15 North squad. The 15th-ranked (5A) Polar Bears jumped out to an 18-6 lead and never looked back, putting away a 55-28 win over the Bulldogs scoring 13 of the final 15 points in the contest.
Elizabeth Puot led North (13-3) with a game-high 21 points on Friday night. Amani Jenkins added a double-double for the Polar Bears with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Nyla Seay scored 11 points.
Miya Fuller scored 10 points off the bench to lead the Bulldog girls. Both the Ottumwa girls (8-6) and Bulldog boys (3-10) host Marshalltown on Tuesday.
