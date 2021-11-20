Camdyn Crouse (4) leads a break to the basket that includes Ottumwa freshman teammates Hunter Caldwell (12), Rylea Hinebaugh (1) and Brylee Jaeger (24) on Saturday during the season opener for the Ottumwa and Davis County junior varsity girls basketball teams in Bloomfield. Davis County teammates Charley Barnhart (4), Laynee Moore (22) and Jada Will (14) look to make the defensive stop.