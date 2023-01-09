DES MOINES — The Lincoln Roundhouse proved to be a house of horrors for the Ottumwa High School basketball teams on Friday.
Carlee Julius collected 17 of the 37 rebounds collected by the Lincoln girls, erasing a four-point halftime deficit by scoring 22 points in the third quarter of a 53-43 Iowa Alliance conference win over the Bulldogs in the first game of the varsity doubleheader between the schools. The second half dominant of the Railsplitter girls was followed by a dominant four quarters by the Railsplitter boys, who never looked back after jumping out to a 22-6 lead on the way to a 73-44 win in Friday's nightcap.
"It's same thing as our last two games. We get out slow then play teams straight up the rest of the way," Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. "We held (Lincoln's) two leading scorers to single digits, which was our plan. We just have to value the ball better."
Kyrell Moore led the Lincoln boys, scoring a game-high 19 points sinking seven of 13 shots from the field. Deng Gai added 14 points while Ja'Vion Bell posted a double-double for the Railsplitters with 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
Trae Brown led the Ottumwa boys with 11 points in the loss. Things get no easier this week for the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2 Iowa Alliance) with trips to Burlington (8-2) and Ames (4-4) before returning home on Friday to host Des Moines East.
Miya Fuller led the Ottumwa girls on Friday with 10 points, scoring all 10 in the first quarter helping the Bulldogs edge in front of Lincoln 12-10. Lierra Martinez led the Railsplitters, scoring a game-high 12 points while Janae Wynter added 11 points in the win.
"Honestly, I thought we played well. We took open shots. They just didn't fall," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "Defensively, we switched between man and zone based on what we thought they would be doing. Our zone worked well in the first half, then they hit some 3-pointers in the third quarter to go on a run."
The Ottumwa girls (3-4, 1-3 Iowa Alliance) hosted Burlington on Monday as the Courier went to press before heading to Ames on Tuesday. The Bulldog girls will also host Des Moines East on Friday.
