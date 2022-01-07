CENTERVILLE — Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont did not end 2021 on a particularly high note.
The Rockets have more than made up for it during the first week of 2022. Carsen Wade led a balanced attack on Friday night for the South Central Conference leaders with 15 points, one of four different EBF players to score in double figures in a 70-37 win over Centerville at Lakeview Gymnasium, the third conference win of the week for the Rockets all decided by a 30-plus point margin of victory.
Ethan Davis matched Brooks Moore with 12 points for EBF while adding 12 rebounds for a double-double. Moore dished out seven assists while Kyle Davis scored 10 points in the sixth straight conference win of the season for the Rockets.
Daniel George came off the bench to match Brody Tuttle with a team-leading nine points for Centerville. Connor Stephens added eight points for the Big Reds while Ryan Sinnott scored six points and grabbed 10 rebounds against the length of the Rockets.
"It felt like a struggle early on, but I think we amped it defensively in the second quarter," EBF head boys basketball coach Travis Stout said. "I thought we shared the ball really well. There's a little concern spending so much energy in the two games we won already this week, but when you're playing this well, you just want to keep right on playing."
EBF (7-2, 6-0 SCC) hosts Albia Tuesday with the two-time reigning conference champion Blue Demons needing a win to catch the Rockets atop the SCC standings. Centerville (1-11, 1-5 SCC) steps out of conference Saturday for a trip up Highway 5 to face Bluegrass frontrunner Moravia.