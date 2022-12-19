DES MOINES — The Des Moines Roosevelt varsity basketball teams combined to score 130 points over the final 48 minutes of an Iowa Alliance conference doubleheader on Friday night against Ottumwa.
The Roughrider girls responded after an 18-point second quarter lifted Ottumwa to a 26-20 halftime lead, pulling away in the fourth quarter to clinch a 55-43 win over the Bulldogs. The Roosevelt boys, meanwhile, scored 54 points in the first half and never looked back winning 95-67 win preventing the OHS boys from earning a third straight win improving to 5-2 overall while maintaining a perfect 4-0 conference record.
"They (Roosevelt) shot the best they had all year," Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. "Defensively, we were slow on our rotations and we had too many quick possessions with either turnovers or quick shots which allowed them to get transition buckets. I thought we got caught up playing their way and not our way."
Trae Brown and Shakur Pope each scored a team-leading 13 points for the Ottumwa boys. Rahsha Pope fell just short of producing a double-double for the Bulldogs, scoring nine points while dishing out a team-leading eight assists.
The Ottumwa girls (3-3, 1-2 Iowa Alliance) got a career-high 11 points off the bench from Nellie Morgan helping the Bulldogs battle into contention in hopes of knocking off the Roughriders. Hunter Caldwell added 10 points and matched Camdyn Crouse with a team-high three steals.
Mariah Van Ersvelde led the Roosevelt girls (5-3, 2-1 Iowa Alliance) with a game-high 15 points. Arianna Jackson added a double-double for the Roughriders with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
"I thought we played well. Unfortunately, we missed some shots that we needed to make in the second half and Roosevelt made some," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "Our game plan was to not let their leading scorer (Jackson) go off. We wanted to force other girls to beat us. They had girls step up and hit some shots.
"I'm proud of our effort. The girls fought hard and played aggressive. This was the fastest and most physical game we had been in this year. We didn't back away from it."
The Ottumwa girls will head into the holiday break, hosting fifth-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Oskaloosa in a three-team scrimmage over the holiday break on Dec. 30 before returning to regular-season play at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines against Mason City on Jan. 2. The Ottumwa boys (2-2, 1-2 Iowa Alliance) wrapped up 2022 on Monday at Oskaloosa as the Courier went to press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.