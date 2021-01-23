CENTERVILLE — The Centerville girls basketball team set a program record on Saturday afternoon, using a stellar defensive effort to lock down a 13th straight win while maintaining the outright South Central Conference lead. The Redettes allowed just two points in the opening quarter and never looked back, winning 49-28 over the Indians at Lakeview Gymnasium.
Claire George led Centerville with 12 points as the Redettes moved to 8-0 in the SCC, staying on top of Knoxville by one game with the two teams set to meet in Centerville on Friday night. Mickey Stephens added 11 points in the win while Claire Mathews added eight points, moving within six points of becoming the fifth area basketball player this season to reach 1,000 career points.
Ally Henry led the Indians with a game-high 13 points.
Centerville will be right back on the floor on Tuesday against Clarke in Osceola.
Albia 62, Clarke 42
ALBIA — Six nights after dropping a close South Central Conference contest to the Indians, the Lady Dees outscored Clarke 32-15 over the second and third quarters to put away the first SCC win of the season on Friday.
Hallie Hindman led the way for Albia with 17 points and six rebounds. Sophie Waber added 14 points and dished out four assists
Danica Workman scored 12 points for the Lady Dees in the win. Albia (4-10, 1-7 SCC) heads to Davis County on Tuesday.
Moulton-Udell 57, Orient-Macksburg 41
MOULTON — Abbie Probasco led the Eagles with 18 points as M-U bounced back from a 59-17 non-conference loss to Southeast Warren, opening the Bluegrass Conference Tournament with a 16-point win on Saturday.
"We played a great second half. Our pressure really caused them problems. We were also able to turn that into offense, which is something we haven't done all year," M-U head girls basketball coach Jason Ogden said. "We were able to dodge some early foul trouble tonight and a lot of kids stepped up."
Jessica Kind scored 14 points, dished out five assists and matched teammate Grace Wood with eight rebounds. Karsyn Sebolt scored 11 points and matched King with a team-leading four steals.
Moulton-Udell (5-10, 3-6 Bluegrass) heads to Lamoni on Wednesday for the second round of the conference tournament.
Van Buren County 67, New London 33
KEOSAUQUA — Isabel Manning led as balanced attack for the Warriors, scoring 32 points as nine different players scored for Van Buren County in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Manning narrowly missed recording a triple-double for the Warriors (11-3, 9-2 SEI south), finishing with nine rebounds and seven assists. Ella Jirak added 10 points in the win.
Fairfield 67, Burlington 33
BURLINGTON — The Trojans snapped a two-game losing streak, rolling past the Grayhounds in Southeast Conference action.
Hannah Simpson led Fairfield (5-3, 4-1 Southeast) with 18 points while matching Anna Dunlap with five rebounds. Danielle Breen added 15 points, hitting five of eight shots from the field.
Sigourney 46, English Valleys 40
SIGOURNEY — The Savages (13-3, 9-2 South Iowa Cedar League) secured an eighth straight win on Friday, holding off the Bears in the second meeting between the teams in five days.
Knoxville 56, Davis County 43
KNOXVILLE — Briley Lough and Sophia Young each led the Mustangs with nine points apiece in a South Central Conference loss to the Panthers.
Davis County (4-12, 3-5 SCC) welcomes Pekin in for a non-conference contest on Monday before returning to conference play the following night at home against Albia.
Melcher-Dallas 44, Moravia 40
MORAVIA — After erasing an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Melcher-Dallas doubled up the Mohawks 8-4 in overtime to clinch a Bluegrass Conference win.
Moravia (8-7, 6-3 Bluegrass) will next compete this week in the Bluegrass Conference tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Albia 72, Clarke 53
ALBIA — Blake Chance led a balanced scoring effort for the Blue Demons with 17 points as Albia pulled away in the second half to secure an 11th straight win.
Drew Chance added 16 points for the Blue Demons. Trey Griffin drilled a trio of 3-pointers in the first half as Albia overcame several turnovers to take a 39-32 lead into the second half before finishing with 13 points in the game.
Nate Wynn scored 12 points for the Blue Demons, including 10 points in the first half. Jackson DeMoss and Brayden Messamaker each added seven points for Albia.
The Blue Demons (11-1, 8-0 SCC) heads to Davis County on Friday looking to maintain the outright conference lead.
EBF 59, Mediapolis 52
MEDIAPOLIS — Brooks Moore led the Rockets with 19 points in a non-conference road win over the Bulldogs.
Ethan Davis added 18 points for EBF, including 11 points in the second half. Thane Alexander scored 11 points for the Rockets, who used a 15-8 run in the third quarter to erase a 37-36 halftime deficit.
Kadin Salek scored 15 points for Mediapolis. Cory Virgin added 10.
EBF (6-6) returns to South Central Conference play Tuesday night at home against Knoxville.
Centerville 64, Clarke 59
CENTERVILLE — Merrick Mathews led the Big Reds with 17 points, including four straight made free throws in the final 30 seconds to clinch a second straight South Central Conference win on Saturday for the Big Reds.
Brody Tuttle added 13 points for Centerville. Grant Carson scored 10 in the third win over the past four games for the Big Reds.
Jack Cooley led all scorers with 20 points for the Indians. Nick Neer added 16 points for Clarke while Dalton Stubbe scored 10.
Centerville (3-9, 2-5 SCC) and Clarke meet again on Tuesday in Osceola.
Sigourney 67, English Valleys 59
NORTH ENGLISH — Levi Crawford led the Savages with 19 points in a bounce-back victory over the Bears in South Iowa Cedar League action.
Four players scored in double figures for Sigourney. Josh Mohr added 13 points for the Savages (8-7, 5-5 SICL) while Brock Halleran and Bo Schmidt both scored 12 points.
Beau Flander led English Valleys with 14 points. Cole Stephenson added 13 points and a team-leading four assists.
Knoxville 73, Davis County 46
KNOXVILLE — Dalton Reeves led the way for the Mustangs with 20 points in a South Central Conference loss to the Panthers.
Noah Zmolek added 15 points for Davis County. Ivan Garcia poured in 10 points for the Mustangs (7-6, 4-4 SCC) in the loss.
New London 74, Van Buren County 54
KEOSAUQUA — Blaise Porter outdueled Jackson Manning in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win for the Tigers on Friday.
Porter finished with a game-high 35 points for New London. Manning led the Warriors with 32 points.
Van Buren County (0-13, 0-10 SEI south) heads to WACO on Tuesday.
Moravia 78, Melcher-Dallas 41
MORAVIA — The Mohawks overcame 11 points from Ryan Krpan and a double-double from Lane VanderLinden (10 points and 13 rebounds), rolling to a Bluegrass Conference win over the Saints.
Moravia (12-3, 6-2 Bluegrass) opens the Bluegrass Conference tournament with a second-round contest at home on Tuesday.
Melcher-Dallas 62, Moulton-Udell 18
MOULTON — The Saints bounced back on Saturday, shutting out the Eagles in the third quarter to secure a Bluegrass Conference tournament win.
M-U (0-14, 0-9 Bluegrass) will continue conference tournament play on Thursday.
Burlington 73, Fairfield 39
BURLINGTON — Amarion Davis led the Grayhounds with 18 points in a Southeast Conference win over the Trojans (1-8, 0-5), using a 20-0 second quarter run to put the game out of reach.