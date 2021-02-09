CHARITON – The Centerville Redettes had to wait an extra day to clinch the outright South Central Conference title.
In the end, the wait was well worth it. Centerville used a pair of second-half runs to rally from a six-point deficit, putting away the program's first five-on-five outright conference title with a 54-46 win at Chariton in a game that was rescheduled twice, including a snow out on Monday night.
"We took Chariton's best shot in the first half. They knocked down some tough shots," Centerville head girls basketball coach Nic Belloma said. "We were down 30-21 at halftime, but came out in the third quarter and made some big shots ourselves to get back in the game."
Claire Mathews led Centerville to the win with that clinched an 11-1 run to the SCC outright title, officially ending Knoxville's bid for earning at least a share of a fourth straight conference title. Mathews scored a team-best 13 points while Mickey Stephens added 12 points as Centerville outscored the Chargers 20-5 in the third quarter, taking a 34-33 lead on the heels of a 13-3 run before scoring seven straight points after Chariton took the lead for the final time, 35-34, in the final minutes of the third quarter.
"I really like how we kept our composure and didn't panic when we got behind," Belloma said. "We came out in the second half, worked for good shots and played very well defensively. Our bench players really played well, giving us 17 points.
"I'm really proud of this group of players. They have put a lot of time and effort into basketball in the offseason. It's great to see all that hard work and effort pay off for them."
Centerville (16-1) will open Class 3A regional tournament play on Saturday against Davis County. Action tips off at Lakeview Gymnasium starting at 7 p.m.
"We will enjoy this for one night, then we turn our attention to the postseason, where everyone to 0-0," Belloma said. "It's one game at a time and see what happens."