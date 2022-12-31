SIGOURNEY — The Sigourney Community School District will be holding a fundraiser in conjunction with the girls and boys basketball home games against Pekin on Jan. 7.
Proceeds are being raised to help former Sigourney teacher and coach Andy Harter and his family deal with future medical and travel expenses. Harter was recently diagnosed with ALS.
The fundraiser will include a soup luncheon and silent auction starting at 11 a.m. Tip-off for the basketball games will be at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.