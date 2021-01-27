KEOSAUQUA — The Van Buren County high school boys basketball program has suspended competition due to COVID-19 concerns.
The school made the announcement on Wednesday shortly after announcing the cancellation of a scheduled Southeast Iowa Superconference south division girls/boys basketball doubleheader at WACO that had been rescheduled from Tuesday. The suspension of competition will include the postponement or potential cancellation of games throughout the remainder of this week and all of next week for the Warrior boys, including this Friday night's Hall-of-Fame home contest with Cardinal.
Van Buren County (0-13) was also scheduled to play at Clark County in Missouri on Saturday, at home against WACO on Monday and next Thursday at West Burlington. The Warriors next scheduled game is at home on Monday, Feb. 8, against Burlington-Notre Dame.
Wednesday's announcement does not impact the Van Buren County girls basketball team. The Warrior girls, as of now will be in action Friday night at home against Cardinal before traveling to Clark County on Saturday, hosting WACO on Monday and traveling to West Burlington next Thursday, Feb. 4.
No announcement has been made on any changes for the Van Buren County Athletic Hall-of-Fame ceremonies. The induction of Abby (Roe) Manning, Roxie Lawson, Sharon (Satterly) Pankey, Dave Kirchner and Garrett Saunders is still scheduled to take place Friday along with the Cardinal-VBC varsity girls basketball game.