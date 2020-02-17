EDDYVILLE — Foul or defend.
Even on a half-court shot?
Either way, Jonah Heckenberg made the Cardinal Comets pay on Monday night in the first round of Class 2A District boys basketball action. The Van Buren County senior scores points not once, but twice on buzzer-beating shots from the other side of the floor at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
After making two of three free throws to close out the first half thanks to being fouled by Cardinal sophomore Dawson Lewis on a potential half-court heave, Heckenberg was left unguarded as he brought the ball up the court with the third quarter winding down.
Heckenberg took the shot without a Comet around for contact and sank a buzzer-beat from the half-court line. That's just the way the night went for the Warriors, who advanced to the district semifinals by somewhat surprisingly routing Cardinal 74-49.
VBC, the sixth seed of the six teams in 2A, District 11, extended its season with one of the team's best performances this season. The Warriors, 6-16, will head to Albia to face the South Central Conference champion Blue Demons (16-3) on Thursday at 8 p.m.
"That's the best we've played and it had a lot to do with us limiting our turnovers," Heckenberg said. "We've had games where we've had 20-25 turnovers, including against Cardinal this year. We limited the turnovers (14). That was really the key."
Cardinal, meanwhile, saw a promising season come to a sudden end. After winning just four games in his first two years combined as head coach, Mike Strasko guided a young Comet team to 10 wins this year, the most in a single season for any Cardinal boys basketball team since 2015.
After winning seven of eight games at one point this season, however, Cardinal finishes a 10-12 season having lost eight of the final 10 games in 2020 including five straight losses to end the year. Cardinal's youth, which includes four sophomore starters, was magnified on Monday in the third meeting of the season with Van Buren County.
"We made significant strides in the positive direction as a program," Strasko said. "Our guys worked extremely hard all season. Our seniors (Ben Clark, Jarrett Greiner, Jaydon Jones, Jentry Arbogast) have been tremendous leaders. It was a tough game, and unfortunately we were unable to get a rhythm going. We have to continue to work, because there were too many factors that shouldn't have been in this game."
Heckenberg scored four of his 13 points in the opening minutes, driving for a go-ahead 3-point play before drawing a second straight shooting foul on another drive to close Van Buren County's second possession. Landon Becker answered from 3-point territory, giving Cardinal a 5-4 lead.
That would be the last lead the Comets would hold this season. Van Buren County answered with a go-ahead 3-pointer by Wyatt Mertens, a basket that triggered an 11-0 run that suddenly put the Warriors up 15-5.
"In the last couple weeks, we've been working hard in practice working through drills preparing for this game," Heckenberg said. "Halfway through the season, we started to pick things up as a team. It dipped a little bit, but our confidence is rising again. We've played two of the best teams in the state, WACO and New London, during conference play. That helped us get ready for the postseason."
Cardinal chipped away at the lead with Dawson Lewis providing the Comets with a 15-point effort, ultimately matching Griffin Greiner for the team lead in scoring. Cardinal got as close as 24-22 in the second quarter before three straight stops and a 3-pointer by Jackson Manning helped Van Buren County eventually build a 35-25 halftime lead capped by two free throws in three attempts from Heckenberg after drawing a shooting foul at midcourt.
"I actually did that earlier in the year against Holy Trinity," Heckenberg said. "I don't know how to explain it. You just have to read the clock and know when you need to get it up, hopefully while drawing the foul if you can."
After being outscored in each third quarter of the two regular-season meetings with Cardinal, the Warriors put away the Comets with a 19-9 edge in the first eight minutes of the second half. The final nail came from Heckenberg, who's half-court 3-pointer swished through the net sending the VBC side of the EBF gym into hysterics.
"It's definitely a huge momentum boost," Heckenberg said. "We had all the momentum. Everything was going good for us. We're not going to be intimidated by anybody we see. There's nothing we haven't seen. As long as we play our game, we're going to win."
Tony Davidson led VBC with 21 points in the win. Heckenberg and Lane Davis both recorded double-doubles with Heckenberg grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds while Davis scored 13 points to go along with 10 boards.