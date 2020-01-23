OTTUMWA — As one of the top bowlers for one of the top high school programs in the state, it seemed like a mere formality that Anna Wetrich would eventually be signing a letter of intent to bowl for a college program.
That day arrived Thursday as Wetrich became the most recent member of the Ottumwa High School bowling program to sign with William Penn University. Wetrich joins current OHS senior bowlers McKinna Haines, Dawson Greene and Jaxson Coble in joining the program led by former Bulldog head boys bowling coach Brandon Brooks.
What makes Wetrich's signing stand out, however, is that it almost didn't happen. Rather than pursue opportunities to bowl in college, Wetrich admitted she was content with her senior season at OHS being her final one as a competitive bowler.
"I told myself this year I would never bowl in college," Wetrich said. "On Senior Day, I kind of got the feeling that I was ending something that was really good. Coach Brooks was really interested in signing me, so I thought this could be a good move to start a new chapter of my life."
Like so many bowlers at Ottumwa, Brooks has seen the development of Wetrich from a freshman and sophomore starter on back-to-back state championship teams at OHS to a current senior leader looking to guide the Bulldogs to a third championship this season.
"Mechanically, she's pretty sound. All around, she's a pretty good kid," Brooks said. "Anna not only has talent, but is a great student. That's the direction we're headed as a program. Anytime you can get someone that you know a little bit, knowing their background and knowing they're going to work hard, that's kind of the ideal candidate."
Wetrich opened her senior season nearly securing her first 300 game, recording a career-best 10 strikes in a row to open a game before leaving one pin standing on her penultimate roll. Wetrich leads the Ottumwa girls with a 189.8 game average and a 379.6 series average during a season that somewhat surprisingly could have easily been her last one.
"I never planned on bowling in college. I wanted to be done and over with it after high school," Wetrich said. "It wasn't until Senior Day that I realized how much this sport means to me. The family, the competition, the way I feel when I'm bowling. I know school will be a lot harder at William Penn, but bowling keeps my mind off of things. I realized I'd miss those things a lot.
"Here's the deal. If the kid wants to be there and has the desire to work and improve at the sport, that's the kid I want in my program," Brooks said. "If I have a kid that I really have to talk into taking the next step and going to the next level, if I have to pull that kid along, nine times out of 10 it's probably not going to end very well. I was really excited when Anna started talking with me and showed she has the interest to come and join us."
Doug Techel, Ottumwa's head girls bowling coach, has watched Wetrich develop from an underclassmen being taken under the wings of upperclassmen on back-to-back state championship teams. While many bowlers with the resume of Wetrich have gone on to bowl in college, many competing at William Penn, Techel was not surprised that Wetrich initially was content to stop bowling after her senior season at Ottumwa.
"We talk about moving on to bowl in college all the time with all the girls that are part of our program," Techel said. "For Anna, I think she had made decision about her future and her education early on. I could see her attitude at practice change. Anna's very driven and she wants to succeed at everything she does. This year on the lanes, she's doing that. I think that helped her confidence quite a bit."