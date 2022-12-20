CENTERVILLE — The pins are starting to fall and the wins are starting to rack up for the Centerville High School bowling teams.
The Big Reds and Redettes each wrapped up 2022 with two more dual wins last Thursday at Adams Bowl. The Centerville boys rolled a team score of 1,978, beating visiting Lamoni-Central Decatur by 593 pins, while the Centerville girls secured their third straight victory posting the team's second-highest score of the season putting 1,779 on the board beating Lamoni by 336 pins.
"The girls are officially on a winning streak," Centerville head bowling coach Alex Belloma said. "It wasn't our best effort, but we're finding ways to pull out wins. That's the main thing. The kids are digging down and figure out a way somehow some way."
The Centerville boys were paced by Sylar Esaias, who averaged 147 including an opening game of 163 for the Big Reds. Esaias has been averaging 147.9 this season, coming within a pin of Michael Starr for the team's high game average, an impressive debut season for the Big Red junior.
"Bowling is always something me and my family have done for fun. To be able to do it for a sport makes it that much better," Esaias said. "It's definitely a different experience, but it's fun."
Esaias stepped up not only to lead Centerville in the two individual games against Lamoni, but also came up with clutch strikes during the baker rounds as the Big Reds gained 142 pins in the five games. The Big Red junior is no stranger to doing his part in a line-up having played three productive seasons on the Centerville baseball team, including a run to the 2021 Class 2A state championship game.
"You can get that same surge of momentum you get as a team when someone gets a big strike or spare that you get in baseball when someone in the batting order gets a big hit," Esaias said. "I'm definitely seeing improvement this year. I just went out hoping to have some fun with my teammates, but we're definitely getting better. We know how good we are and we're competing."
Lydia Oldfield led the Centerville girls with a two-game series score of 255. Emily Butler added a 127 average, finishing just one pin behind Oldfield, while Ava Pfannebecker averaged a 124 for the Redettes.
"We're coming up with spares and strikes in clutch situations," Belloma said. "We're coming along. We still don't have everyone back yet from illness. We've kind of switched some things up. We're making strides in the right direction."
The Centerville boys (2-3) and girls (3-2) will be back in action for a dual at Statesmen Lanes against Oskaloosa on Jan. 7. The Big Reds and Redettes will have three more meets at home after the holiday break along with a triangular with Washington at Fairfield on Jan. 30.
"We've been struggling with single-pin and two-pin spare pickups," Belloma said. "If we can do that and get good counts on our first pitches, it will definitely jump our scores up a lot. I've had high expectations for both teams throughout the season. We've got a lot of experienced bowlers on the girls side and some younger kids on the boys team that are progressing.
"We're not progressing as fast as I thought we would, but we're getting there."
