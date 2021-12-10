OTTUMWA — On Wednesday, Brooklyn Welch received a brand new bowling ball.
On Thursday, Welch used that ball to put together her best day on the lanes. The Ottumwa sophomore came within four pins of a perfect game, posting a career-best 254 opening game for the Bulldog girls during a 702-pin win over Oskaloosa and a 805-pin CIML Metro conference-opening win over Des Moines East at Champion Bowl.
Welch nearly posted a 250 average, rolling 15 strikes over 20 frames of individual play on the way to a career-best 242 average. Ottumwa never looked back after posting a 1,883 total during individual play, opening 500-plus pin leads over both the Indians and Scarlets.
"I kept hitting my mark. That's what got me all those strikes," Welch said. "I was able to relax and just went through the same pattern every time."
Both Ottumwa varsity squads were able to finish with the top teams scores, including a baker-game rally by the Bulldog boys. Trey VanWyk, the younger brother of former state champion Dylan VanWyk, rolled the second-highest game of any varsity player and finished with the highest boys average with a 227 on Thursday lifting the Indians to an 1,870 score through individual play.
"I bowl here (at Champion Bowl) every Saturday, so I know what to do," VanWyk said. "It was pretty easy to give the rest of the guys advice. I told them to just have confidence and treat the lanes like they're at home."
Trailing heading into the baker rounds for the second straight meet, the Bulldog boys (4-1, 1-0 Metro) took over the lead for good after a 224 opening baker game. Ottumwa finished scoring 1,010 in the five combined baker games, posting the highest score in each of the first four bakers after topping defending 3A state champion Marshalltown in four of the five baker games on Wednesday.
"We were enthusiastic right from the start, which is something we didn't do at Marshalltown," Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "We only missed one spare on Wednesday in the bakers. We only missed one spare in the bakers on Thursday. We've been very consistent all season in bakers, which considering the format to make it to state and win at state this year is very important."
Mason Konrad led the Ottumwa boys with a 191 average. Richard Garrett followed up a 187 average in the individual rounds by helping the Bulldogs maintain a 200 average in the baker games, clinching the comeback win over the Indians and Scarlets with a trio of strikes in the fourth baker game as Ottumwa posted a 216, opening a 134-pin lead over the Indians and a 298-pin lead over East.
"We talked at practice on Wednesday about how we wanted to approach things going forward," Maher said. "We had a chance in the first two games at Marshalltown where, if we would have struck out, we could have gained 90 pins on them going into the baker rounds. Going from a 139-pin deficit to just 49 pins heading into bakers is huge in terms of the pressure you can put on the other teams.
"We talked about it and simply went out, made shots, closed frames and did our jobs. We didn't worry about what anyone else was doing."
The Ottumwa girls (4-0 1-0 CIML) was able to post a 2,722 team score, led by Welch's 242 average. The Bulldog sophomore had a chance to achieve a 500 series entering the 10th frame of the second game, needing to score two strikes and six pins to hit that mark.
Instead, Welch left two pins standing on her first ball of the 10th, posting a nine to finish off a 224 second game.
"We still missed too many spares as a team," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "This score, as good as it is, could have been 30 or 40 pins better. Those are the little things we need to keep working on. We had one baker game where we had four or five opens that were all on single pins. We just can't do that as we get into the second half of the season."
Ottumwa heads to Bowlerama Lanes to bowl against Des Moines Lincoln on Tuesday. The CIML Metro conference dual begins at 3 p.m.