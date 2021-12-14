DES MOINES – Mackenzie Clubb's rolled a career-high 449 series for the Ottumwa High School girls varsity team, helping the Bulldogs open a 90-pin lead heading into the baker games before putting away Des Moines Lincoln in a key CIML Metro conference clash.
Ottumwa (7-0, 2-0 CIML Metro) rolled opening baker games of 214 and 215, posting a 1,012 baker total to pull away from the Railsplitters. The Bulldogs finished with a 2,866 total at Bowlerama, ultimately winning 263 pins on Tuesday.
"We had a good showing with our best baker set of the season," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "McKenzie bowled very well as the anchor in the bakers. I believe we only missed a couple of spares in those final five games.
Katelin Valentine rolled a 209 in the second game of individual play for the OHS girls, posting a 196 average. Makenzie Fischer added a 190 average for the Bulldogs followed by a 329 series total from Hannalee Songer, a 304 series by Brooklyn Welch and a 277 total from Olivia Pilcher.
"We got a good taste of what substate will be like," Techel said. "Lincoln is a good team. It was a good match to come out on top."
Madi Greene led the Ottumwa girls junior varsity with a 150 average as the Bulldogs came up 72 pins short of the Lincoln junior varsity with a total of 1,579. Olivia Moughler (281 series), Jaime Hallgren (197), Taylor King (184), Lydia Swarney (170) and Bo Golic (168) rounded out the series scoring for the OHS girls JV.
The Ottumwa varsity boys used a trio of 200-plus averages to post a 2,017 total through two individual games before rolling a trio of 220-plus baker games to finish with a team total of 3,078, beating Lincoln by 331 pins. Reiley Freeman led the Bulldog boys with a 455 two-game series, including a 242 second game to help OHS (5-1, 2-0 CIML Metro) open a 236-pin lead over the Railsplitters.
Charlie Handling posted a 208 average for the Bulldog boys, opening the day with a 214 game. Richard Garrett made a 40-pin improvement between games to average 200 for OHS followed by a 395 series from Mason Konrad, a 351 series from Ryan Johnson and a 313 series total from Logan Shoemaker.
"We bowled well again in bakers," Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "We still missed too many makeable spares. We need to learn to close games when the opportunity arises."
The Ottumwa junior varsity boys fell 241 pins short of the Lincoln JV with a 2,127 team total. Aiden Hoskins rolled a 366 series to lead the Bulldog JV boys while Luke Sprau (333), Tayte Walker (320), Hunter Townsend (270) and Daltin Maas (232) rounded out Ottumwa's scoring.
"All things considered, I'm very pleased with where we're at for this time of the year," Maher said. "We are still along way from what we are capable of."
The Ottumwa bowling teams will return to action after the holiday break. The Bulldogs next compete at home in a CIML Metro dual against Des Moines Hoover on Thursday, Jan. 6, at Champion Bowl starting at 2 p.m.